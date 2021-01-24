Charles Dow's theory - page 84
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Eh....
Let me tell you my view of the NPA. Let me tell you straight away, the view depends on the mood of the observer in the present: positive or negative.
1. Past
Positive attitude: The past is the familiar, something that has been experienced and is already a part of the self. It's memories of the events of your youth, of your children's youth. The pleasant moments of life.
Negative mood: It's lamentation about a failure, a bad choice, a mistake or a failure. This tends to be the recent past, which is still hard to forget.
2. Present .
It's a moment of our thoughts. I write this line, formulate a thought and feel this present. It floats along with my thought. And when you are reading this line now, for you too, it is the present, but I have already experienced it.
The present is mostly routine. Routine, and rarely moments of happiness.
3. the future
The future is unknown and desirable. I mostly live in the future, I think you do too. The future will be good. We will be rich, loved. We will go on holiday to new countries. And then a long personal list.
We go through this "funnel" continuously: P+H+B=I
to throw that out at once
Tell me more about the first session with yours, what clowns
Take it:
and can you turn the picture upside down?
Eh....
Let me tell you my view of the NPA. Let me tell you straight away, the view depends on the mood of the observer in the present: positive or negative.
1. Past
Positive attitude: The past is something that is familiar, something that has been experienced and is already a part of oneself. It's memories of the events of your youth, of your children's youth. The pleasant moments of life.
Negative mood: It's lamentation about a failure, a bad choice, a mistake or a failure. This tends to be the recent past, which is still hard to forget.
2. Present .
It's a moment of our thoughts. I write this line, formulate the thought and feel this present. It floats along with my thought. And when you are reading this line now, for you too, it is the present, but I have already experienced it.
The present is mostly routine. Routine, and rarely moments of happiness.
3. the future
The future is unknown and desirable. I mostly live in the future, I think you do too. The future will be good. We will be rich, loved. We will go on holiday to new countries. And then a long personal list.
We go through this "vortex" continuously: P+H+B=I
The present is not a moment! The sum of all present tables the past, P+H = History. Future=1- And, or there is a function, which the present determines. It is logical, as everyone is the creator of his/her own future. And one's creation is always in the present tense.
throw it away at once.
We'll crush it, tear it to shreds and throw it away! That's right!
Tell me what you want to talk about. Your outlook on life. Or just what you want.
The present is not a moment! The sum of all present tables the past, P+H = History. Future=1- AND, or there is a function of its own, which the present determines
Yes, Yusuf, but the future is uncertain! :)
Twenty-five again
Time will not succumb to you, Yusuf. It is not a function, it is not matter with known dimensions. There will be something that does not yet exist, and what exists will disappear. But how it will happen we do not know. It is only by the fact that we will be able to tell how it was.
Only observations remain. Time is not needed for calculations at all.
There is only the process of observation. Which is mistakenly assumed to be time-bound.
Again with the twenty-five.
Yusuf, you'd better direct your time and efforts to the material I gave you.
There is a key there which solves the basic problem of coefficients.
The problem of time is solved by eliminating it.
Only observations remain. Time is not needed for calculations at all.
There is only the process of observation. Which is mistakenly assumed to be time-bound.
Yes, the Renko chart is not time-sensitive, but it is quite self-sufficient for trading.