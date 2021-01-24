Charles Dow's theory - page 40
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one problem
the delete post button gets disabled after a while ;)
It's time to get off the forum.
You can throw it in front of your eyes but they won't see what's up... ./
Maybe they will come up with something interesting because X is the only one - even the market is hard to divide into bargaining zones.
There are still passengers who cannot even do the markings, and what can they say -make fun of the shamans...). )))
))) Good post and to the point.... Years of wasted work and nerves is what awaits many. Only sadness at the end - a pity, and everything in front of you just need to think about how to work without junk (turkeys)... ./
And how do you work without junk turkeys?
Mainly a teacher... ./
Just a day's report with a conclusion - something to think about instead of standing on the gate... ./
Mainly a teacher... ./
Screens are very serious, no questions asked
What's the difference, mate?
Answer.
The price is known in advance and its price move - guessing or SM on turkeys is a futile exercise... ./
What's the difference, mate?
There's no difference at all, it's a fake, in modern parlance
Everyone says so but the bottom line is=0.
As long as your ST doesn't forecast and breakdown into bidding zones + defining them /side buy or sell/ sailing will not last long at best until old age, and as the Titanic
...to the bottom and into the stall... ./
Column N/D - working by the numbers is not a neural network but just a simple algic.
There's nothing complicated about it... /
PALATE #6 :-)
Psychosis is contagious and mows down individuals with the fix idea. While Renat got hooked (he ponied up with CME, for which he has no money), and Uladzimir floated on the waves...
We should have sent Yusuf on a week's rest at once, there would have been less spam.
Everyone says so but the bottom line is=0.
As long as your ST doesn't forecast and breakdown into bidding zones + defining them /side buy or sell/ sailing will not last long at best until old age, and as the Titanic
...to the bottom and into the stall... ./
Column N/D - working by the numbers is not a neural network but just a simple algic.
There's nothing complicated about it... /
The only thing I know is that I'm bursting, but I've got nothing to say. All right, take a break.
Good luck to you too!
Maybe in 10 years something sensible will come along, but for now, read Glenn Neely so you don't waste your money in the forum.
And you could use some markings, just to get an idea... ./