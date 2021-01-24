Charles Dow's theory - page 7
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Great.
Marat, if everything happens in our universe, as you yourself claim, then H. P and B functions will simulate with any degree of accuracy. And they will make it so that it will be H+B+P = 1. They catch any logic and produce the desired result. This is fantastic and words can't express it.
And you said it was impeccable... Trying to shut your mouth - yes please, there it is, your scientific level is visible. I was silent when you drew multi-storey formulas for ISC instead of using notations (this gives away your lack of habit of working with formulas).
Now you're bragging too much, I thought I'd point out the "postulated" points.
I have found that you also use the same formulas to predict the dynamics of coronovirus spread in China (https://cyberleninka.ru/article/n/zakonomernost-protsessa-rasprostraneniya-dinamiki-vyzdorovleniya-zarazivshihsya-i-nastupleniya-smertey-ot-koronavirusa-2019-ncov-v) and the USA, although it is clear to everyone that the virus spread is based on the chain reaction model (increasing exponent). Particularly fascinating was the list of sources:
And this in a scientific journal! Well, at least the mathematicians gave you an unambiguous answer http://www.mathforum.ru/forum/read/1/40149/page/2/
The 'article' has no non-trivial mathematical content. It should not be published in mathematical journals. It should be evaluated by economists (if they want to)
Good luck.
You have found an absolutely correct trace, only with some distortions. Yes, I did predict the coronavirus outbreak in China and separately in the USA. At 20.000 cases, I predicted that there would be no more than 80.000 plus or minus 0.15% of cases, in which case the statistics would grind to a halt. Anyone can read the article in the electronic journal Problems of Science and Education
. In the USA it was projected that there will be millions of cases and the disease kinetics will be completely different than in China. Everything is absolutely certain, there is an article in the electronic journal Problems of Science and Education.
Coronovirus has been predicted in France, Italy, Russia ...., but it has not been published. In Uzbekistan one unaccounted for patient has been identified, so accurate is the method.
You have found the trail absolutely right, only with some distortions. Yes, I did predict the course of coronavirus in China and separately in the USA. At the level of 20.000 cases I predicted that there would not be more than 80.000 plus minus 0.15 5-tov and the statistics would stop at this level. So it happened in fact The article can be read by anyone in the electronic journal Problems of Science and Education
. On the account of the U.S. it was projected that there would be millions of cases and a completely different kinetics of the disease than in China. It was absolutely confirmed here in an article published in Problems of Science and Education.
Shame on you! We are wandering here with candles in the twilight of labyrinths in vain search of the grail, while you are spending your natural intellectual power on forecasting regressions in coronovirus, which possibly was invented by puppeteers, and if so, your works are not even needed.
And here if you had studied the basics of trading on futures markets, at least the books by Larry Williams and this knowledge to impose their own theory, and then we would connect, say, Renka (he cut his teeth in programming MQL), then maybe we finally would have broken something to someone.
Yusuuuuuf, shame on you! We wander here with candles in the semi-darkness of labyrinths in vain search of the grail, while you spend your natural thinking power on forecasting regressions in the coronovirus, which may be invented again by Puppeteers, and if so, your works are not needed in hell.
And here if you had studied the basics of trading on futures markets at least by Larry Williams's books and put your own theory on it, and then we would connect Renka (he cut his teeth in MQL programming), then maybe we would have finally broken something to someone.
Right.
It is time to start breaking the back of the market. This is a good thing.
In short, Yusuf, don't be offended if I said anything offensive. I am a practitioner and I need a practical result, not a formula in a scientific journal.
Happy New Year and good luck!
Of course this is all about finance , it can of course make money for the writers of these different books, but they are unlikely to ever try to make any real money. It's the same as philosophers teaching people how to live, but most of them have had virtually no families. For me this is a trader's way, and there are those on the right and those on the left. Some teach how to trade, others talk a lot about economics. Even in war there is a soldier who fights and risks his life, and there are always those who talk about the morale on the one side and those who talk about the value of life on the other. There are always those who want to suck it up to get something. This has always been and will always be the case. Tomorrow a simple guy will make a perpetual motion machine in a shed, while so many scientists and writers will appear to prove that such a thing is impossible. Those who are smart will not have the faintest idea how it happens and the machine will keep working. So the current conclusions and pseudo-arguments do not surprise me in the slightest.
Yusuuuuuf, shame on you! We wander here with candles in the semi-darkness of labyrinths in vain search of the grail, while you spend your natural thinking power on predicting regressions in the coronovirus, which may be invented again by Puppeteers, and if so, your works are not needed in hell.
And here if you had studied the basics of trading on futures markets, at least the books by Larry Williams and this knowledge to impose their own theory, and then we would connect, say, Renka (he cut his teeth in programming MQL), then maybe we finally would have broken something to someone.
one thing but
if all this is really interesting
I've already asked a question - what is the tau coefficient, why so many decimal places?
and there's silence and no way to get to the bottom of it yet.
so it looks like these formulas were copied from some book without understanding the physical meaning.
I can simplify a formula to a very high school level and retain the result
in 2020 I posted on the forum hysteresis and LPF
formulas are elementary, and they are made of 3 floors, and the result is equivalent to the original ....
what is presented on page 1 are functions on n, nothing more, and they are made to add up to 1, that's all
Moreover, at n<4 no 1 is obtained, which completely destroys the author's idea.
All in all, it's a long way to the cup.
It is a pity that hysteresis and VSF cannot be written in a ready-made way in MT, like MATHABC; MATHARCCOC or MATHARCSİN.
mathatan(Bid), is it difficult?
If you work with hysteresis you get a lag in the price, which allows you to buy and sell at different prices and have the spread in your favor.
mathatan(Bid) and BidThe LPF was shown in the machinetraining