Charles Dow's theory - page 28
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Have you tried it on a tick chart?
I suspect that the indicator in question requires a decent sample of the price series with a smoothly changing price for it to work properly
Have you tried it on a tick chart?
I suspect that for the indicator in question to work properly you need a decent volume sample of the price series with smoothly changing price
Isn't 10 years on a VPN enough?)
However, there are some grief-stricken opponents like "The Doctor"...
And the point is that Gauss, having invented the method of least squares 200 years ago, was the sole leader in the field of processing the actual results of scientific papers in all fields of science and industry, before my article appeared.
And suddenly, on the 7th of February, 2011, there comes a thunderbolt from a clear sky, leaving Gauss's efforts far behind and treating his Method of Least Squares as a special case of a more general dependence in the form of PNB!
The only trouble is that no one understands the power and strength of PNB, everyone shrugs their hands and says "No way!", and there is neither the strength nor the knowledge to understand the phenomenon of PNB.
NSP reveals any dependence on any variable, as long as that dependence is present.
Yusuf, why do you keep convincing others of your insanity? I don't believe in your mental problems.
Please stop posting all this nonsense.
Everyone in this thread already knows that you are passing off the formulas for Gamma distribution density and the integral of density as PNB. The joke succeeds, but there is a measure to everything. It doesn't get any funnier than that.
Yusuf, why do you keep convincing others of your insanity? I don't believe in your mental problems.
Please stop posting nonsense.
Everyone in this thread already knows that you are passing off the formulas for Gamma distribution density and the integral of density as PNB. The joke succeeds, but there is a measure to everything. It's not funny any more.
Going against the facts without any evidence in either historical or current reality from spite and ignorance! Come out with me in a duel at conferences of scientists of all world scientific space and show your nature, then, look at your condition after a knockdown of functions PNB! Are you, at all, of the genus of man intelligent or are you missing one chromosome in the DNA chain? Show me the way to solve the integrals mentioned by you by numerical method having infinity as a limit! Only Euler managed to prove and show that the Gamma function at integer values of the argument n equals the factorial (n+1)! And for non-integer values - to use the approximate formulas of Carl Weerstrass https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%92%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%B5%D1%80%D1%88%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%81%D1%81,_%D0%9A%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%BB and the Euler-Mascheroni constant https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9F%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D1%8F%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D0%AD%D0%B9%D0%BB%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B0_%E2%80%94_%D0%9C%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%B8.
Go against the facts with no evidence in either historical or current reality from malice and ignorance! Come out and duel with me at conferences of scientists all over the world of science and show your nature, then, take a look at your condition after the PNB function knockdown! Are you, at all, of the species of man of reason or are you missing one chromosome in the DNA chain?
Look, Yusuf. It has been suggested to me here that you are peddling your draining indicators to sufferers. That's your business.
But why are you spouting this pseudo-scientific nonsense? That you've made a great scientific discovery and now you need to rewrite the maths! That you've surpassed Gauss!
Don't you realise that you're scaring away clients with this nonsense? All this nonsense is only hurting your business.
You're asking for proof. Go ahead. As I have said many times before, you are passing off as your great discovery, the PNB, functions that have been known since the time of Gauss:
Look, Yusuf. I've been told that you're pushing your drain indicators on people who are suffering. That's your business.
But why are you spouting all this pseudo-scientific nonsense? That you've made a great scientific discovery and now you need to rewrite the maths! That you've surpassed Gauss!
Don't you realise that you're scaring away clients with this nonsense? All this nonsense is only hurting your business.
You're asking for proof. Go ahead. As I have said many times before, you are passing off as your great discovery, the PNB, functions long known since the time of Gauss:
No words, my parrot sings better!
No words, my parrot sings better!
Yusuf, don't give up!
take the example of tramp!
Our task is to adapt the functions of EOPS to the needs of traders, for which we must find an optimal sample of historical data to input into the algorithm.
Stop looking for other patterns in the Forex market, and throw all your energy and resources into refining the optimal values of the parMeter and NSA coefficients. Study all symbols of the Forex market and offer solutions to arising problems. Take Sergeev's algorithm as a base, because it is based on my algorithm Exel, and start improving it to an "unbeatable result", as Babayan advises. And success will not be long in coming.
Our task is to adapt the functions of EOPS to the needs of traders, for which we must find an optimal sample of historical data to input into the algorithm.
Stop looking for other patterns in the Forex market, and throw all your energy and resources into refining the optimal values of the parMeter and NSA coefficients. Study all symbols of the Forex market and offer solutions to problems that arise. You should take Sergeev's algorithm as a basis and start to improve it to the "unimproved result", as Babayan advises, and success will not keep you waiting.
Specify what you want. Adapt a fan to a toilet bowl, for example. Good luck with that. Just stop talking nonsense about the greatness and omnipotence of the PNB. Please.
The discussion turned in the traditional direction. The TC ignored all criticism and sent the most annoying ones away...