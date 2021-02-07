How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 17
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And how do you comment on universal mathematical constants and foundations regarding forex? I think you are not familiar with crypto-exchanges, how they work now, forex used to be about the same, crooked
Lazy to look where you exemplified your theory with all the wonders of nature, radio, spaceflight and stuff
Crooked cryptocurrency trading is subject to what now? At what stage is it, from when will it be possible to determine the future as in forex by the last three bars?
And how do you comment on universal mathematical constants and foundations regarding forex? I think you are not familiar with crypto-exchanges, how they work now, forex used to be about the same, crooked
Lazy to look where you exemplified your theory with all the wonders of nature, radio, spaceflight and stuff
Crooked cryptocurrency trading is subject to what now?
1. There are no mathematical constants, google even swears, try to follow yourself, but there is one parameter and 2 coefficients in the H function. Ask Oleg for an explanation;
2. The speculative part of forex has no foundations, but is a gross violation of the law formulated by Marx;
3 I did not give any such examples, if you insist, there are about 20 real examples, from transformers and location of electrons in gold and minerals, ......, to prove the experimental Ohm's law;
4 Cryptocurrency is no different from other MT4 terminal instruments. check it out for yourself.
1. There are no mathematical constants, google even swears, try to follow yourself, but there is one parameter and 2 coefficients in the H function. Ask Oleg for clarification;
2. The speculative part of forex has no foundations, but is a gross violation of the law formulated by Marx;
3 I did not give any such examples, if you insist, there are about 20 real examples, from transformers and location of electrons in gold and minerals, ......, to prove the experimental Ohm's law;
4 cryptocurrency is no different from other MT4 terminal tools. check it out for yourself.
About pt2 - if fundamental laws can be violated freely and blatantly, then they are not such laws... :-) and by the way I do not remember that Marx formulated (economic/physical/etc) "laws", especially in the form of formulas. There was no such thing.
About 4 - cryptos are very different from fiat. They are fundamentally different and traded differently.
about pp2 - if fundamental laws can be violated freely, then they are not such laws... :-) and by the way I don't remember Marx formulating (economic/physical/etc) "laws", much less in the form of formulas. There was no such thing.
About 4 - cryptos are very different from fiat. They are fundamentally different and traded differently.
1. Laws are made and enforced by humans, for non-compliance they get time, while laws are nature, based on the PNB, non-compliance of which, as I pointed out earlier, find their death. Apparently, and PNB is created by nature- uncertainty like the chicken and eggs.
2. You're just not up to date on Marx's writings, especially about Capital, I'll find it and show you https://www.marxists.org/russkij/marx/1867/capital_vol1/15.htm
I will show you on Monday on my cent account, if the information is available in the MT4 terminal.
Gentlemen, the law in forex is the same and there is no other:
Profit = point value * increment * lot
and that's itThat's how you do it and don't make up stuff like lions.
at this point or so I would close everything down and call it a day
this is about the point where I would close everything and call it a day
The remote terminal won't open, what should I do?
I apologise to everyone, the account was leaked due to inexperience.
Heh-heh-heh...
Yusuf, Yusuf...
Before you shout about the Grail, you must learn to listen to the Silence.
Look at this picture:
Where are you?
The Grail (aka Silent House) loves the Emptiness of the soul and silence.
Heh-heh-heh...
Yusuf, Yusuf...
Before you shout about the Grail, you must learn to listen to the Silence.
Look at this picture:
Where are you?
The Grail (aka the Silent House) loves the Emptiness of the soul and silence.
Alexander, along with the years. has not gained experience. The only hope is this indicator, which Tokman has just created https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page17#comment_19838418.Now, tell me, was it possible to calculate in your mind the readings of both indicators and exit the market accurately and in time, when the time to think about the verdict was counted in seconds, as Tokman showed? And if this indicator will not help, then the entire logic of the Expert Advisor must be changed. And that, you have to do all over again and it will take me several years, which I do not have. But your iceberg is great and it shows whether it is worth going down this path or not. But, one cannot give up. By the way. the fiasco was a cruel lesson at the end of the years and I will sacrifice the rest of my life to achieve my goal. I have now realised that I am also not to blame for what happened - the human brain is not capable of solving problems instantly. like the Tokman indicator. This indicator was created in the process of testing the EA and it took just a little while to get it programmatically implanted into the ATS body, as Tokman noted, for which honor and praise to him.