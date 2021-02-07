How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 13

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Олег avtomat:

Now respond to this message of mine by writing your own.

Sent to

 
I wonder if using a netting account will solve the problem of multiple transactions ?
There will be only one transaction.
 
Roman Kutemov:
I wonder if using a netting account will solve the problem of multiple trades ?
There will be one transaction.

Enlighten me more, I have no idea about netting accounts. There are now 380 open positions on TF M15, 6 instruments, thousands closed, i.e., many orders

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Enlighten me more, I have no idea about netting accounts. Now there are 380 open positions on TF M15, 6 instruments, closed thousands, i.e., many orders

I do not have much experience with that either,
I have a lot of open positions in M15 and 6 symbols, i.e. i have a lot of open positions, maybe someone with more experience may help me to understand the situation.
I only know that when you open a position in the same direction you open it, the volume of the position increases, if you open it in the opposite direction the volume of the position decreases.
 
Then, all we need is an MT4 terminal, a broker like I have now, praise him and the Metakvot service with its CEO Fatkhullin, experienced programmers, ......., and that's it!
 

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Files:
DetailedStatement.zip  99 kb
 
Iurii Tokman:

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Great! Bring, also, the means. please in the same picture with the balance. Balance is nothing, funds are everything, as you know. And also the drawdown and the number of open and closed positions separately and together, I do not have time for this catastrophically, answer, professionally to all questions from forum members.

Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Торговая деятельность в платформе связана с формированием и отсылкой рыночных и отложенных ордеров для исполнения брокером, а также с управлением текущими позициями путем их модификации или закрытия. Платформа позволяет удобно просматривать торговую историю на счете, настраивать оповещения о событиях на рынке и многое другое. Открытие позиций...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

That's great!

OK, I'll look more at the broker's restrictions and I'll write to you.

 

as of today


 

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