How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 13
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I wonder if using a netting account will solve the problem of multiple trades ?
Enlighten me more, I have no idea about netting accounts. There are now 380 open positions on TF M15, 6 instruments, thousands closed, i.e., many orders
Enlighten me more, I have no idea about netting accounts. Now there are 380 open positions on TF M15, 6 instruments, closed thousands, i.e., many orders
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Great! Bring, also, the means. please in the same picture with the balance. Balance is nothing, funds are everything, as you know. And also the drawdown and the number of open and closed positions separately and together, I do not have time for this catastrophically, answer, professionally to all questions from forum members.
That's great!
OK, I'll look more at the broker's restrictions and I'll write to you.
as of today
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