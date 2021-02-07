How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 15
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Can you explain the logic of the strategy?
What I see is a series of orders open in the direction of the trend. And the Equity almost repeats the shape of the price movement. And the movement of Equity is significant. Why not to cover something already?
It is clear when there is a trend but what does the strategy do when there is a reversal of half of all the orders?
How does the strategy work during a flat? In which direction are the orders? To the top of Buy, to the bottom of Sell, or what?
This is interesting, thank you.
more than 13%
Reshetov was right to ask. What is more important to open or close an order? The man is gone and he is virtually alive. Each of you can bring new insights into the world.
But again, you have to find something new and not understood by others. Therein lies success.
Can you explain the logic behind the strategy?
What I see is a series of orders open in the direction of the trend. And the Equity almost repeats the shape of the price movement. And the movement of Equity is significant. Why not to cover something already?
It is clear when there is a trend but what does the strategy do when there is a reversal of half of all the orders?
How does the strategy work during a flat? In which direction are the orders? To the top of Buy, to the bottom of Sell, or what?
This is interesting, thank you.
Trend-following is a very good option for trading.
But the beautiful option ends up with the banal oriental architecture of deception. See for yourself soon. Not with naked persuasion techniques, but with analysis of previous trades.
With regrets " I refuse to "buy the property promised six years ago".
Maybe things will turn around? Then yes.
You're already close to realizing my dream
red - funds
green - balance
red - funds
green - balance
Thefunds look fine, but they will only be relevant when the order is closed.
red - funds
green - balance
Don't tell me there are special rules for YOU.
Don't tell me there are special rules for you.
What are you talking about?