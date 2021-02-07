How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 14
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is the best way to post the monitoring of the real account for public viewing?
Iurii Tokman, 2020.12.16 13:49
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I had my doubts... what if I did?
But now I see the vision of a deep scientific approach of the topicstarter!
thank you!
I had my doubts... what if?
but now I can definitely see the topicstarter's deep scientific approach
thank you!
And thank you for your unselfish collaboration in the recent past! I have much to say about your person here, but unfortunately I don't have much time. I will remember you in the near future, especially for your conviction:"There was an opportunity to take a course in "Predictive Analytics BP", if there is an opportunity -= one should use it!", i.e.,one should use the scientific approach https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/741635.
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Now, please give me the contact details of the moderator and programmer Sergeev, it's been over 9 years since he, with enthusiasm and agony, created this miracle.
Yeah. I remember... that was cool... Sergeyev doesn't seem to be around anymore.
Hi Roman, remember our fantasies about URM? Still hoping that Sergeyev will turn up and take a look at his brainchild.
Hi Roman, remember our fantasies about URM? Still hoping that Sergeyev will turn up and take a look at his brainchild.
Good evening, Yusuf. Yes, of course, I would write that PHILOSOPHY (philosophical approach) of the URM togs. And by the way, when he got into the subject in terms of formulas in excel - everything turned out there very intelligently in the final robot.
The problem, as I saw it, was to understand how to interpret BDS trading signals...
You seem to have chosen a multi-positional approach. What does it have to do with it?
Glad to read and communicate with you.
Page 627, comment 6265https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329394/page627#comment_19766880
I wonder if using a netting account will solve the problem of multiple trades?
Of course it will, the position will be one in the market, an aggregate position.Ideally, this bot should be traded in a virtual hedging environment, and the aggregate position should be placed in the market on the netting account.
green - balance
red - funds
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