Looking for patterns - page 31
The price of an apple was 4 roubles, became 5 roubles and keeps going up, and the sellers are losing money, oh how. In your example, they are not shorting the apples without coverage, they are just selling them, so where is the loss coming from? The price goes up and well, they sell for more than they bargained for.
Well, if you make the assumption that price has a momentum of inertia (i.e. trend), then yes, it could be generally true. Only it is necessary to poke at the market, when inertia on other movements tends to 0, i.e. to calculate that moment, when either you can start a new trend with your volume or get into an old one.
Yes, there's another pattern here. It will not be obvious for most people (because you have to know what a trend is first), but according to my research all emerging markets (I checked equities, currencies, commodities, crypto) are trending, i.e. they have memory. So it's not idle talk, it's another pattern to add to the piggy bank.
Another argument in favour is that there are price levels and many traders successfully use them. Only the market has memory not abstractly, but the people who participate in it. A trader sees a trend and moves in the direction of this trend, thus he contributes to the support and existence of this trend.
About the pattern: crowd thinking has several constantly opposing qualities. For example: the stubbornness of some against the frenzied enthusiasm or panic of others. Regularity can be found in the reactions of players to world events, where these players are not lost in the mathematical jungle in search of the grail and see nothing but numbers. What is needed is a comprehensive assessment of what is happening and the market in which it is happening that matters.
You should be in politics
There are no actual apples in the market, all are borrowed. There are speculators here, not producers. Consequently, the rights to the apples are borrowed from the producers, and they not only need to get these apples back (with interest for speculation), but also to make money themselves. Therefore, for market speculators, the arrangement is just that: a price increase leads to a loss of profitability for their position.
Currency and stock markets have different reasons for rising and falling.
We only see the patterns on the charts on history. We ignore the reasons. And it is desirable to know the reason for the rise or fall of the price.
It's simple)
But not like that at all.
Of course. The reasons are in people's heads. But, smart heads are successfully replaced by algorithmic dummies, which reborn the market from an emotional and pragmatic system, where rational thinking with logic and knowledge opposes feelings and intuition in the decision-making struggle, into an environment of soulless and emotionally indifferent digital dependence in action, which eats up the lion's share of patterns of human behaviour. So, looking for patterns in the robot market, I don't undertake to look for them. They are alien to our reactions and their methods of calculation and formulas are unknown to us.
If you look closely at the currency market charts, you can clearly see the traces of bank robots.
Another thing is that someone wants to see the robots work the way a speculator sees the market.
After all,the forex market was created to fill with money liquidity and to give freedom to the commodity market.
Speculators are basically the liquidity.
The company bought and left, waving goodbye to the speculator with a stop-loss.
The waves are the zigzag knees. Each TF has different characteristics. Each TF plays by its own rules.
Can you describe your idea in detail. Not in general terms, but specifics. You have said that wave form, strength and direction are important. Please elaborate on your idea. What kind of shapes? Drawings? How do you measure strength? We will code it all and check it with statistics.
You get world fame, we all get a good trading strategy, too.And we can talk about life later.