I think you mean the previous price behaviour? :)
95% only see the previous price. That would be correct.
There is a very interesting topic, recognising the group behaviour of robots in the markets, which I am working on at the moment.
Going into the market with the bulls or with the bears.
Trend trading - always a drawdown, do you have enough money?
Original understanding of "trend trading"...
Drawdowns in trading are ALWAYS associated with bad exits from positions... And this in ANY trading, trending or non-trending...
OK, let's discuss.
I think it's just the fading of the momentum, any oscillator can tell you that
Exactly right, where price passes the section quickly it is momentum but not trend.
You are wrong, drawdowns can also be associated with bad entry.
You're wrong! Just do not enter a position badly and there will be no drawdowns - no one is forcing you... But if you entered, the options will greatly diminish...
When we enter, we think we have entered well, but the market maker thinks differently and you get a conflict of interest.))
here's more for the pattern-seekers' piggy bank. Illustration of trend andresistance
Orange lines are drawn 13 sec after M5 open. (Screenshot is recent, it's Bitok, but everywhere and always the same)
It is noticeable that the density is growing downwards (where the price is leaning), but there are zones where the price does not linger (or rather it moves faster/sharper there and tries to go away from it).
This is actually a trend and a support-resistance zone.
The chart itself is the same after a while:
there are clear spots on the edges that price is trying to avoid. It is a bit different, but it is funny to watch - the price goes to those places and tries to escape as fast as possible.
There's only one thing left: to find a reasonable explanation for it, a way to visualize it, a reliable method to detect start + finish by time, an algorithm that exploits it and an MM that minimizes risk. That's all there is to it :-)