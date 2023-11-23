Looking for patterns - page 186
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We're not trading yet.
Well, then what are we talking about? Theory and practice are like heaven and earth.
Well, then what are we talking about? Theory and practice are like heaven and earth.
Theory is the mother of practice. We still have theory, we just got our first chart.
Lenin: Every theory without practice is dead
Einstein: Nothing is more practical than good theory
We're not trading yet.
And rightly so. You can't make money on a trend. This is a knowingly losing strategy. If you open here and close here, you would earn so much. In real trading, you only lose on trends. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/330313
Everything is very nice on the story, but the problems begin when you start trading on the real
Hello, gentlemen traders. All in all, the head is a reliable pattern. The known pattern that I found has shown its effectiveness. ATS on VPS based on it has not lost the initial deposit of just 48 c.u. for more than 5 years. During this time the maximal drawdown was 14 c.u., and the maximal profit was 8 c.u.. In short, the ATS is unbreakable, now we need to try to improve its returns.
And rightly so. You can't make money on a trend. This is a knowingly losing strategy. If you open here, and then close here , you would earn so much. In real trading, you only lose on trends. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/330313
Here where?
I am very glad that a discussion has sprung up. I am glad to have both those who agree with me and those who disagree. Let's try to continue.
In the winter of 95/96 I was first introduced to Forex. I refused to take part in this scam as I didn't understand what my pluses were, how I was better than others and what would allow me to make their money my own.
Today I share what I understand. Even if all the members of this and other forums rush to trade on one very good system, the market will not feel it.
Let's return to trends.
Before trading along the trend, it is worth it to check if it is worth it. A zigzag will help assess it. Let's try to build a zigzag for a monthly, weekly, or daily trend. Exactly for the trend, not for some technical parameters. To do this, we will use the same fractal curve - 119 bars on the left and 1 bar on the right. 119 because there are 120 hours in a week and traders are paid once a week. Here's the result:
It was a weekly trend and a photo of my granddaughter that I never managed to delete. Accidentally added. Try the other trends yourself, I'll slip away for a couple of days.
Here's the code:
/* Soft Fractals ZigZag Indicator - the indicator builds a zigzag on fractals
with arbitrary sizes of right and left wings. */
It works) The code reminds me of 1s and Konov's) Doesn't it count the difference between extremums?)
Here it is where?
Here and here it is at the beginning of the trend and at the end of the trend.
Regarding the functionality, the principle and the formula for calculating the fractal and the zigzag are based on a fait accompli and do not help in determining the trend direction, if that's what you mean :) Or is there something wrong again?
The last stick of the zigzagdoes not help in determining the trend direction.
It is important to know the combination of vertices and troughs of the zigzag in order todetermine the trend direction.
The combinations of zigzag topsand troughs form the patterns by which market character is determined.
I haven't spent a lot of time studying this process for nothing.
This is the TF D1, and the considered scale is weekly. Each knee of the zigzag has its own characteristics. A price portrait ( pattern ) is made of these characteristics based on the principle of AI.
It is possible to look at the price in any range and define the portrait. All characteristics of the bends are exactly observed on the monthly or monthly charts.
I can draw the pattern number without looking at the chart. That's how the zigzag works.