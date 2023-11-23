Looking for patterns - page 175
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I also didn't say anything about my granddaughter. She has six languages and is also asking for Japanese.
Email me the name of the pills you are using, interesting effect
Prestarium and bisoprolol, I have hypertension.
What was that impression on you? Here, I'm very curious. Well, a daughter with three university degrees, and a granddaughter of 11 years with six languages. But that's my daughter and my granddaughter, what do you mean?
It's not okay, go to bed early.
You're a rotten guy. I'm sorry.
I also didn't say anything about my granddaughter. She has six languages and is also asking for Japanese.
Talented descendants you have, your genes must have played a part. There's no such thing as a good tribe from a bad seed.)
You're a rotten guy. I'm sorry.
And I've already said it here in the thread
Trends and reversals and filters afterwards. Maybe we can make it compatible.
I'll come and listen
The other day I wrote about the pattern of price movements
and wrote an entry point on the New Zealander. Here is the result.
There is a screenshot of the first one somewhere above.
The other day I wrote about the pattern of price movements
and wrote an entry point on the New Zealander. Here is the result.
There is a screenshot of the first one somewhere above.
May I ask why it was closed?