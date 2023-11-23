Looking for patterns - page 175

Алексей Тарабанов:

I also didn't say anything about my granddaughter. She has six languages and is also asking for Japanese.

Vladimir Baskakov:
Email me the name of the pills you are using, interesting effect

Prestarium and bisoprolol, I have hypertension.

 
What was that impression on you? Here, I'm very curious. Well, a daughter with three university degrees, and a granddaughter of 11 years with six languages. But that's my daughter and my granddaughter, what do you mean?
Алексей Тарабанов:
It's not okay, go to bed early.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It's not okay, go to bed early.

You're a rotten guy. I'm sorry.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Talented descendants you have, your genes must have played a part. There's no such thing as a good tribe from a bad seed.)

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

And I've already said it here in the thread

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Trends and reversals and filters afterwards. Maybe we can make it compatible.

I'll come and listen

 

The other day I wrote about the pattern of price movements

and wrote an entry point on the New Zealander. Here is the result.

There is a screenshot of the first one somewhere above.


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

May I ask why it was closed?

