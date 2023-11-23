Looking for patterns - page 189
I don't get it. Do I need to put up a gif? I need the time.
Aword or two about the zigzag .
I have my own type of zigzag. It's not even a zigzag in the literal sense of the word, it's a wave marker. But that doesn't stop it from being a zigzag.
In a normal zigzag, the last found often changes and will continue to do so. The last wave (or mapleof the zigzag) will be specifically defined when a new one appears.
About its type and marker is clear). Here is how the latter changes and how often it is interesting. If often, (it would be good to consider this indicator) then prediction is delayed and by the last peak is not stable) only by the penultimate one.
I do not know how to make a gif.) I do not know how to make a gif.)
Apparently we have different perceptions and perspectives on this issue. I can't seem to grasp yours.
Let me explain...
The zigzag is not a trend tool...
It defines price Vibrations everywhere - in a trend, in flat, at calm (micro-vibrations during night time)...
It can be used in trading, but it (Zig-Zag) does not define a trend, and therefore it is NOT recommended when assessing the trend ...
So no one is arguing with that. ZZ allows to calculate the difference and duration between extrema on a certain TF. No more than that)
What the ...
An up-trend(from English:up-trend). In such a trend, each successive peak (maximum) and trough (minimum) is higher than the preceding ones.
Adown-trend is a sequence of descending peaks and t roughs.
The Zig-Zag is a combination of tops and bottoms.
Conclusion: The Zig-Zag is an indicator by which we can determine the direction of the trend.
ZZ allows you to calculate the difference and duration between extrema on a particular TF. No more than that)
That's what I'm saying too... But it's not a trend as such, it's a regular market ( flat + doldrums + trend )...
Other factors that affect the ZZ knee are taken into account for prediction purposes. But that's another topic.
The picture shows the formation of the tops. Didn't pick up anything specifically to show. The moment is completely random.
Click on the picture to see.
Hi. Thanks Vitaly.I was even confused what argument to give him.
You answered exactly.
Conclusion: The Zig-Zag is the indicator by which you can determine the direction of the trend.
You can determine a trend from a zigzag if you add a bunch more conditions to that zigzag...
You can also determine the trend on a coin if you add two piles of conditions to the coin...
Quite right.
This is how the trend in the financial markets is classically determined, not the trend in hat fashion.
I don't think there's any point in arguing at all.
It's to SN's answer