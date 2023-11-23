Looking for patterns - page 185
So, let's start talking about the trend. A trend is a trend in price. Unlike a flat, it is unidirectional. So, I think we should start with the fact that there is no trend, the market is always oscillating.
Then what are we talking about? We are talking about parts of unidirectional movement on an oscillating chart. If the graph is a sine wave (a radio operator's dream), the unidirectional movement will be exactly within one half period. The period is measured in time. Time again, iPulsar again? Yes, exactly.
When I ask the question: what is the trend (where are we going), I must first answer the question: on what horizon? Trends come in hourly, daily, weekly, yearly; all sorts (not to be confused with timeframes, which come in all sorts too). Speaking about timeframes: it is easy to identify the year trend on minutes, but impossible to identify the daily trend on weeks. Kotelnikov proved it.
Conclusion: I first determine the trading interval (intraday, week, ...). After that I catch the trend on this interval, and then I try my best. That's all for now.
I am very happy that there is a discussion. I am glad that both those who agree and those who disagree with me have participated in it. Let's try to continue.
In the winter of 95/96 I was first introduced to Forex. I refused to take part in this scam as I didn't understand what my advantages were, how I was better than others and what would allow me to make their money my own.
Today I share what I understand. Even if all the members of this and other forums rush to trade on one very good system, the market will not feel it.
Let's return to trends.
Before trading along the trend, it is worth it to check if it is worth it. A zigzag will help assess it. Let's try to build a zigzag for a monthly, weekly, or daily trend. Exactly for the trend, not for some technical parameters. To do this, we will use the same fractal curve - 119 bars on the left and 1 bar on the right. 119 because there are 120 hours in a week and traders are paid once a week. Here's the result:
It was a weekly trend and a photo of my granddaughter that I never managed to delete. Accidentally added. Try the other trends yourself, I'll slip away for a couple of days.
Here's the code:
/* Soft Fractals ZigZag Indicator - the indicator builds a zigzag on fractals
with arbitrary sizes of right and left wings. */
The principle and formula of fractal and zigzag calculation is a drawing based on an event that has taken place and it doesn't help to identifythe trenddirection, if it's about that at all :) Or is it another messed up procedure?
Simply, again, all in good time. Try to do some practice with the zigzag, to understand its dimensions. If it will be successful, we will earn money on it. )
I tried it, it doesn't help me make money, that's why I'm telling you.
Well, you try it with this zigzag. It's a completely different one.
Everything is very beautiful on the story, but the problems begin when you start trading on the real
We are not trading yet.