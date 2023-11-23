Looking for patterns - page 180
The postulate " there is no such thing as a trend" is VERY Bold!
Let's look at EXAMPLE:
GOLD...
Two years TRENDING UP... Yes, there have been pullbacks, what without them? But trending up - TWO YEARS!!!
What other period does one need to agree that trends exist?
Actually not two years, but five years, but that in no way contradicts the idea I am leading the readers of this thread to. Here it is: before you can operate with the notion of a trend, you have to determine the horizon at which you are going to invest; there are no absolute trends. If you are an avid follower of Buffett's technique, you would have opened a long position in June 2015 and held it to this day, regardless of drawdowns. If you have a grand in cash and are trading at 500 leverage with insane amounts of risk, you need an intraday trend, a week at most. Buffett doesn't need leverage.
I'll try to continue the topic today, but I'm not sure I'll be able to. Very much physical work, insanely tired by evening. I'm wrapping up the gardening season tomorrow, got a lot to do. So, probably - wait for Monday at the earliest.
Actually, not two years, but five years, but that does not contradict the point I am trying to make here.
First of all, you have to decide with the fact itself: is there a trend, or is there no trend...
The second question, if there is a trend, how to use this pattern in trading. In this case, all "readers of this thread" will have full clarity on this pattern.
By and large, the Trader needs the KNOWLEDGE of how to make a STABILIZED PROFIT using a working pattern in the market, rather than reasoning about what is "not contrary to thought"...
No, gold is down since "2000", so there are no trends
Colleague is right, a clear increase, we're just short-sighted, that's when we should have bought :))
All attempts to define the term "trend" in financial markets have failed. But it doesn't even matter. People use it as they wish.
For you, the trend is indicator readings. For me, a trend is a sequence of tops and bottoms in a certainprice horizon.It is more convenient for me to analyze market prices using software. This is where I can see a pattern. Predictable price behaviour. Since the price has a sawtooth zigzag, the combination of tops and troughs has clear price patterns. It is enough to digitize the tops and troughs and further price behavior is as plain as the eye.
As of today, I am not so much interested in that anymore. Everything has been studied.
There is a very interesting topic, the recognition of robots' group behaviour on markets, which I am working on now.
What is the idea?
In today's markets, most transactions are made by automated price tracking and analysis systems.
The robots work on their own but their prices are the same. So they form a pool of machines and drive the price in one direction.
It's as simple as a hen's egg))
Vladimir, simple is simple, but ....
Market maker may sell to you if you want to buy, but it will be the exact opposite.
however ...
If the crowd has a huge OI into buying, what you are saying will happen.
you see, the robots will essentially analyze the robots' intentions and the price will run towards the prices, where the robots will predominantly buy, and then the price will fall by impulse or by trend.
I agree, the robots enter according to similar algorithms and by doing so accelerate prices, which is why we see the volatility increase every year. And, how can this be exploited?
Uladzimir Izerski:
Just digitise the peaks and troughs and further price behaviour is plain to see.
I presume you mean the previous price behaviour? :)