Looking for patterns - page 179
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
From the edges of a sack of potatoes you can average out the size of the potatoes. On a sack of 1,000 tonnes it is of course more difficult, but the correlation at the edges is weak but there will be a correlation.
I'm talking about a specific minute. 10.26 in September on the 14th. You have data with a discretisation of 1 week. It would be desirable that you introduce yourself.
Better talk about methods of determination, patterns, theory and practice...
Lena, all in good time.
Lena, all in good time.
Then I'm going to bed, I'll read it later.
I'm talking about a specific minute. 10.26 in September on the 14th. You have data with a discretisation of 1 week. It would be desirable that you introduce yourself.
ctn? not a cryptographer? it might be easier to understand you? Your understandings on that minute without explanation are not visible. And this is far from science. the framework of ctn is apparently forgotten or other motivations?
I'm talking about a specific minute. 10.26 in September on the 14th. You have data with a discretisation of 1 week. It would be desirable that you introduce yourself.
So, let's start talking about the trend. A trend is a trend in price. Unlike a flat, it is unidirectional. So, I think we should start with the fact that there is no trend, the market is always oscillating.
Then what are we talking about? We are talking about parts of unidirectional movement on an oscillating chart. If the graph is a sine wave (a radio operator's dream), the unidirectional movement will be exactly within one half period. The period is measured in time. Time again, iPulsar again? Yes, exactly.
When I ask the question: what is the trend (where are we going), I must first answer the question: on what horizon? Trends come in hourly, daily, weekly, yearly; all sorts (not to be confused with timeframes, which come in all sorts too). Speaking about timeframes: it is easy to identify the year trend on minutes, but impossible to identify the daily trend on weeks. Kotelnikov proved it.
Conclusion: I first determine the trading interval (intraday, week, ...). After that I catch the trend on this interval, and then I try my best. That's all for now.
Kotelnikov's theorem concerns only the case when we know the values of a continuous time function at certain points. Continuous means having at any point a limit on the right, a limit on the left, equal to each other and the value at that point. Exchange rates are not continuous functions of time. After all, we are talking about limits when the difference (time - moment X) tends to zero at an infinite time approximation to that point, and rates are given on a finite set of time counts.
As it seems to me, for your conclusions it is enough that points of annual timeframe and all other timeframes are plotted on ticks, but not vice versa: you can plot a graph on weekly timeframe from ticks, you can plot from 15 minutes, you can plot from 15 minutes... But from weekly OHLC it is not possible to construct values for 15 minutes, or any graphs for a period less than a week.
As it seems to me, for your conclusions it is enough that points of annual timeframe and all others are plotted by ticks, but not vice versa: from ticks you can plot on weekly timeframe, from minutes you can, from 15 minutes you can... But it is impossible to build weekly OHLC for 15-minute timeframes, or any chart for periods shorter than one week.
Yes, at the moment of the tick calculation it is possible to obtain the indicator readings in any timeframe, for example, to identify the trend direction.
In my opinion Alexei Tarabanov is simply confused, as he admitted it above :)
So, let's start talking about the trend. A trend is a trend in price. Unlike a flat, it is unidirectional. So, I think we should start with the fact that there is no trend, the market is always oscillating.
The postulate "there is no trend" is VERY HARD!
Let's look at EXAMPLE:
GOLD...
Two years TREND UP... Yes, there were pullbacks, but an up trend - TWO YEARS?!!
What other period would it take to agree that trends exist?
The postulate " there is no such thing as a trend" is VERY Bold!
Let's look at EXAMPLE:
GOLD...
Two years TRENDING UP... Yes, there have been pullbacks, what without them? But trending up - TWO YEARS!!!
What other period does it take to agree that trends exist?
We've already discussed this, analysis on gold in another office :)
We've already discussed this, trend analyses in another office :)
I'm always fascinated by the DEMAND of such statements ( the trend doesn't exist ), but made with REAL certainty...
Kindergarten trousers with straps!