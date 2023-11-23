Looking for patterns - page 176
Can the participants in the discussion know why it was closed?
Yes, of course. 0.65270 has been beaten back a lot. A strong level. But it will be broken through. Only it is not clear from where.
May I ask why they closed it down?
Too much profit, hard to carry. You can drop).
It's not a record in p.)))
At the moment trades are hanging in the account, there are aims on 270 p., on pound and pound yen, poundfrank is about 250 p., well, and eurofrank about 200(a little)
It's true, these trades have already had a Buy. Well, it'll knock it out. I'll find another entry point.
Is there any regularity in the level testing? How many times the level is tested?
there may not be a pattern
but it will come off at some point.
If I'm not too boring, I'll try to continue.
So, we have found the law: the law of the unity and struggle of entities. What are these entities? Those familiar with philosophy will immediately suspect that they are opposites.
Level and consolidation... Are they opposites? And why not: level generates consolidation, which destroys it and generates a new level.
In the end, I would venture to suggest that the basic law of the market is the law of the unity and struggle of opposites. This is important, which will become clear when discussing the topic of trends, which is what we will do now.
There was a trader Vik Sperandeo, I do not know if he is alive or not. He was famous for trend-following trades and had never had a single week of losses in his long history. By the way, traders were and are paid weekly wages. Vic formulated the rules for trend lines, but in my observations, he lied at least twice. First, he was silent about the fact that the trend line needs to be redrawn regularly, and second, he lied about trading along the trend, actually trading on its reversal - the opposite of the trend.
That's all for now. Thank you.
So, let's start talking about the trend. A trend is a trend in price. Unlike a flat, it's unidirectional. Well, I think we should start with the fact that there is no trend, the market is always oscillating.
Then what are we talking about? We are talking about parts of unidirectional movement on an oscillating chart. If the graph is a sine wave (a radio operator's dream), the unidirectional movement will be exactly within one half period. The period is measured in time. Time again, iPulsar again? Yes, exactly.
When I ask the question: what is the trend (where are we going), I must first answer the question: on what horizon? Trends come in hourly, daily, weekly, yearly; all sorts (not to be confused with timeframes, which come in all sorts too). Speaking about timeframes: it is easy to identify the year trend on minutes, but impossible to identify the daily trend on weeks. Kotelnikov proved it.
Conclusion: I first determine the trading interval (intraday, week, ...). After that I catch the trend on this interval, and then I try my best. That's all for now.
So, let's start talking about the trend.
You are right in some respects, I dare to agree with you. I am not familiar with Kotelnikov's works, could you briefly state the essence of trend definition, please.
Unidirectional movement Everything
By the way, you don't have to hide your gender.)
Speaking of timeframes: it is easy to identify the annual trend on the minutes, but impossible to identify the daily trend on the weeks. Kotelnikov proved it.
I don't get this part, please rephrase or explain in more detail.
No one is hiding the floor and ceiling, that was a past discussion topic -> levels.
This part didn't catch on, please rephrase or explain in more detail.
It's obvious: you can get monthly data for a minute, but it's not the other way round. What was the price of a minute if a month is a ruble?
What is the price of the month if the minute is a kopeck?