Uladzimir Izerski:
So they form a pool of machines and drive the price in one direction.
Or in the opposite direction. :)
so it's backwards, right?
;)
Against the crowd, it's better not to
That's right, they'll trample you like they did at Stalin's funeral).
Firstly, you have to decide whether there is a trend, or whether there isn't...
The second question is, if there is a trend, how to use this pattern in trading. In this case, all "readers of this thread" will have full clarity on this pattern.
By and large, the Trader needs KNOWLEDGE of how to make a STABILIZED PROFIT using working patterns in the market, rather than reasoning about what "does not contradict thought"...
Sergei, first you need to define why I'm in the market. If to look, then look whether there is a trend or not. If I want to earn, first of all we analyze which trend we may pull and then we look for it. Trading in a trend is always a drawdown, do you have enough money?
In today's markets, most transactions are made by automated price tracking and analysis systems.
The robots work on their own but their prices are the same. So they form a pool of machines and drive the price in one direction.
Everything is as simple as a hen's egg)))
That's why candlestick analysis, elementary patterns, and trends are relevant again. Everything is back to normal.
here's more for the pattern-seekers' piggy bank. Illustration of trend andresistance
Orange lines are drawn 13 sec after M5 open. (Screenshot is recent, it's Bitok, but everywhere and always the same)
It is noticeable that the density is growing downwards (where the price is leaning), but there are zones where the price does not linger (or rather it moves faster/sharper there and tries to escape from there).
This is the trend and the support-resistance zones.
Vladimir, simple is simple, but ....
Market maker can easily sell to you if you want to buy, but it will also happen exactly the opposite
however ...
If the crowd has a huge OI into buying, what you are saying will happen.
The robots will essentially analyze the robots' intentions and the price will run towards the prices, where the robots will predominantly buy, and then the price will fall by impulse or by trend.
Price has been controlled by bulls and bears at all times. Today they are pronounced.
I agree, the robots enter with similar algorithms and with this they accelerate prices, so we see an increase in volatility every year. And, how can this be used?
Toenter the market with the bulls or with the bears.
There are alwaysopposites in intention.
One does not prevent the other. The main thing is to know how to use them.
here's more for the pattern-seekers' piggy bank. Illustration of trend andresistance
To my mind it is just the fading of the momentum, any oscillator can tell that