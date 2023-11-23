Looking for patterns - page 132
who has a hundred grand a minute, who has two hundred?
The price, yes, give or take, is the same. But the ticks! How? Explain, please.
Not in a short phrase, but in full: subject, predicate, and complement.
Thank you
You trade in one brokerage company, right? So work with them. I do not understand when they make a problem out of it.
If you don't know what you're talking about, you remind me of a client of this chamber.
See how the calculation caught up with the chart, this is not extrapolation of the price, it is a calculation that is one-to-one with the price.
very beautiful.
Can we compress it more so that there are more signals?
what is the point of catching up with the graph if there is a... schedule XD
In the development stage, it's not all that smooth there either.
And if you mean to capture more history, there's no problem with that, it's the same throughout the entire period.
The calculation is just real time only now, you have to save up in real time there to show it in a reaped form, but trust me it's all good there.
someday YOU will realize that price averaging gives a reverse signal delayed by exactly the resulting profit
That's the best-case scenario, of course.
you know my strategy - against the crowd
Get ahead of the crowd and make a profit.
Very simple - keep the spread so that the average trader, with an average size of take and stop, after opening a trade would automatically hit -5% or more. I.e. at a distance, the conditions for winning are worse than in a casino.
Do not blame everything on others. I used to think that way too. And it turns out that it's simple, the main reason of traders' losses is traders themselves. Even having a first-class trading system does not mean you will trade profitably. I know it myself. I've been trying to increase my deposits for a long time now. As long as I stick to the system the account grows. When I fall off the wagon and start playing around, the account is gone. I just need to hold out for a year and my account will grow by 1000 times. But it's not real yet. The reason is discipline. The maximum result is that I have managed to go almost halfway, to increase the account by 1000 times, the account increased 28 times in 4 months. And the reason for the drain is still the same. My own fault. I got carried away. Here's a look at the account before we lost. I haven't noticed anyone getting in the way the whole time.I'm the only one who gets in the way.
Can I get a screenshot?
However, the markets are closed on Saturday, I told you that the calculation has only been done for real time.
The development process has not yet come to the calculation on the history.
The calculation on the history has not yet reached the development stage.
Are the buy/sell volumes being used?
Calculus? No, pure mathematics.