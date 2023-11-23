Looking for patterns - page 138

multiplicator:

you took the eurodollar chart, subtracted the chifdollar chart from it, and got a chart like this?
Come on!
like i didn't take those 2 charts away.

there is no such a smooth spread there. )))

I'll show you when the trades come out in the black.

although....,

There's nothing stopping you from opening EURUSD and USDCHF trades with the same lot right now, if you don't believe me.

good luck ;)
 
Obviously it's not just eurusd - usdchf.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Obviously it's not just eurusd - usdchf.

try the incremental differences

well and yes, i only left out the volume of sales purchases, not including their value

and ...

There is a rattlesnake spread in the volume differential

Alternatively, read the stock market rates for different pairs
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
try the incremental difference


Everything is beautiful on increments and one instrument.

I don't think the prediction accuracy will increase by making the difference between the two instruments.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Obviously it's not just eurusd - usdchf.

What am I saying? I'm saying it's obvious.)

and he says it's a stupid difference)))

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Everything is beautiful on increments and one instrument.

I don't think the prediction accuracy will increase by making the difference between the two instruments.

You should first learn about hedging and the theoretical fundamentals of steam trading, i.e. the perks that almost oblige you to develop this strategy.
 
multiplicator:

so what am i saying? i'm saying it's obvious.)

and he says it's a stupid difference)))

so on the plus side, have you tried it?

of course on the plus side!!!

Same thing.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
First, you need to study the basics of hedging and the theory of equity trading, i.e., the pros, which almost oblige you to implement this strategy.


I'm wondering which is the better option.

Currency pairs:

1. A/B

2. C/B

Option 1. A/B goes up, C/B goes down = A/B sell and C/B buy.

Option 2. A/B rose, C/B rose, A/C rose = A/B sell and C/B buy.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

so on the plus side, have you tried it?

of course i'm on the plus side!

Same thing.

;)

Why try, the indicator will tell you what and how much without trying).


 
khorosh:

Why try it, the indicator will tell you what and how much without trying it).

have you gone below zero yet?
