Looking for patterns - page 135
Ideally, there should be no minus.
And the synthetic should not contain such spikes.
I think you're overreacting.
One tick ahead.
You're comparing the current tick to the previous one.
nothing else is needed to be happy, iron prognosis in hand
See for yourself what you've got.
I was thinking about ticks, you can't put a lot of volume on a tick.
But in a medium-term portfolio, you can put a lot into it and still have minimal risk.
m30 is not weak, i call a tick one bar of any TF-ma
I don't think it works any differently on other TFs.
Can you get two ticks ahead so that the signal is not redrawn (because the current tick may be higher or lower, many times over)?
Congratulations on your success.
If you do not know what to do with the current tick, then you will have to do it with a bigger tick and then smaller one.
It's even steeper on the daily, but daily is for other markets where there is less cost per position, e.g. equities.Although, what do you mean by anticipation?
The point is that I'm not looking for advance, I'm looking for consistency and stability.
I love this forum for learning new things.
The paycheck is gone, the trend has reversed.
Well, daytime, I get it. Had a hearty lunch - trend is up, fishy day - down trend.
A monthly trend seems to have gender roots. Female traders turn it on critical days.
Not that, the monthly trend is related to the moon(month). The moon not only creates the tides of the sea, but also the tides of money).
I wrote above and drew a picture
The signal of the previous tick predicts the next one
Then it is more correct to say the deviation, it is the variance.
When periodicity of calculation increases, smoothing becomes slower, i.e. adaptive.
Therefore, when the calculation period is increased, the synthetic may be stuck for some time in critical values.
In fact it's a simple sideways movement, for example at night time, but since this is a critical value, it is used on a calm market))
Each point on the chart is the result of closing prices, so it's no longer predicting ticks as you say, but predicting the direction of the synthetic.
And in fact I don't care which way the legs move individually, because my position is neutral.
And to exclude the time factor as well, you can calculate the synthetic by renko or cross zeros.
Then there will be a net change in price without regard to time.
Without an understanding of the synthetic and the red line on the price chart, it's all just baubles
I suggest we go from the simple to the complex.
just give the line a name.
i.e.
the red line is... ?
the grey line is ... ?
Well, lyricism is not lyricism, we must speak the same language to understand each other.
Synthetic represents a sample of the observed series, and the red line describes it ))
In simple words, grey-spread, red-filter.
Well, to some people it doesn't say anything, and to others it says a lot))
well then i understand everything now,
There really shouldn't be any spread like that.
it's really not lyricism, it's the harsh prose of life.
And the emissions will be, because if there is a dependence on the movement of the different legs of the synthetic, it is temporary and willnever be constant
;)