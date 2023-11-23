Looking for patterns - page 125
Genghis, show the formula
rnd(-A;A) 00-06
rnd(-B;B) 06-23
B/A > 2
Genghis, show me the generation code
there is no need. Think about it and check it yourself - otherwise it won't do any good.
In theory, if you add temporary volatility to the formula, which occurs periodically due to the influx of participants, then yes. You could get a graph similar to reality with movements and all that stuff. Looks like there's no one out there
So you're deliberately laying down inequalities in increments depending on the time interval?
I just have one condition for all time.
Doctor, we're all going to die, what do we do?!
Don't worry.
Well then there's a question about the flat indicator. I don't get it. Let's say once a day at 2pm I put a point and record the price, then tomorrow I compare the two points and see the price has gone down 30 pips. After 2 p.m. tomorrow, I see that the price goes down another 40 points. And I decide - is it a trend. Or the price goes back down by 20 pips, and I decide it is a flat. Right?
A couple of hours of quiet reflection overnight led to the idea that it is impossible to separate trend and flat online. It cannot be donein a binary way: here is a trend and here is a flat. Because as soon as we make sure it's a trend, it reverses and becomes a flat of another order or continues. It's a continuous process of one thing changing into another. You can only say this: here it is more trend than flat. And to calculate the percentage of probability of one and the residue of the other. Correspondingly, if our estimation of the situation is not discrete but continuous, the order opening should also resemble a continuous (almost) process with larger or smaller lot size depending on the probability.
This sounds like overnight nonsense, but.... To think about it, you have to think about it.
And on the subject of the flat indicator, you have to put aside the daytime noise to see if the price is going somewhere or not.
How awful.
Looks like Alexei is right again. The market is random. Or almost... Or completely.