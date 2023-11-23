Looking for patterns - page 131
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have an assumption that DCs are living off our money and are not trading. Their programs are aimed at our limitation, not at predicting the price direction. The probability of earning 100%
Right, but to do that we need to understand how to limit us, and to limit us so that the current market conditions do not allow us to earn, and to do that we need to assess these conditions.
What difference does it make - ticks, minutes, days.
For example, the minutes will be exactly the same on ticks.
In the beginning, about a year ago, I had FormulaE working exactly the same way as MA, despite the different mathematics.
Now already ahead of the MA, but still lagging behind.
The very first version of FormulaE (November 2018):
If you don't try it, you won't know.
Besides, we don't need inputs, we are given good outputs that we can probably work with.
Right, but to do that we need to understand how to limit us, and to limit us so that the current market conditions do not allow us to earn, and to do that we need to assess these conditions.
It is very simple - to keep spread so that an average trader, with average size of take and stop, would automatically fall to -5% or more after opening a deal. I.e. at a distance, the conditions for winning are worse than in a casino.
The spread is obvious. But, the spread can be positioned differently over time and OHLC must be worked out. You have to understand that most DC clients trade hands on the market and they probably do not have time to enter where they want to.
I read the comments and it reminds me of Ward 6 :)
Especially from Renat:"Now it's already ahead of the MA, but still behind schedule."
yeah...catch up, catch up with the chart... soon =D
I read the comments and it reminds me of Ward 6 :)
Especially from Renat:"Now it's already ahead of the MA, but still behind schedule."
yeah...catch up, catch up with the chart... soon =D
yeah sure, just finished it
I don't understand from whom in the same ward did YOU find out that statistics are so all-powerful?
I read the comments and it reminds me of Ward 6 :)
Especially from Renat:"Now it's already ahead of the MA, but still behind schedule."
yeah...catch up, catch up with the chart... soon =D
If you don't know what you're talking about, you remind me of a client of this chamber.
See how the calculation caught up with the chart, this is not extrapolation of the price, it is a calculation that is one-to-one with the price.