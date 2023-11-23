Looking for patterns - page 130
Example of an indicator on the minutes, for TF above:
Count how many M1 candles were up and how many were down.
Output the difference (up - down) as a histogram in the basement.
The meaning: if the candlestick is closed upwards, and the histogram is negative, it means there was an impulse candlestick M1.
No regularities are more likely to be found, although I don't know.
I tried to do something fast, but it does not calculate it correctly.
Zhen, I checked different DCs in my time , they definitely filter ticks.
It is not certain that they will. It is even more likely that all of them do not filter, otherwise they would fall prey to inter-dealer arbitrage. The difference in the number of ticks is most likely due to the fact that the liquidity providers are different in both number and composition.
It's not a fact that they filter.
Yes, Grigori. That's my guess, I don't know what's inside. All I see is that the output is chaos. And it's hard to argue with that fact.
This is a value judgement, without claiming to be aware of the meaning of being.
If ticks are filtered, then the point of filtering is to keep the price in the direction of market movement. Then, in a rising market, the price will stay on bar hikes for much longer, and in a falling market, it will stay on lots. The question is the size of the window - maybe it's less than a minute, maybe not.
I haven't seen an indicator fixing the time the price is within a minute.
I daresay - exactly one minute?:)
No, not ticks, but time. Let's say at 60 seconds, the price moved in the range of 10 pips, then how long in seconds was the price at each of the 10 pips?
There everything will be predictable - at night it will stand in one place longer than during the day.
The question is not about earning, but about identifying the filtering method. I think filters work with the purpose of increasing profits and it means that brokerage companies try to forecast price movement with higher probability to a certain direction and if we understand the direction, we can use the brokerage companies achievements.
For the exchange it would be an interesting indicator - allowing us to see the average psychological price.