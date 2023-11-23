Looking for patterns - page 223

CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

Right XD

Rena at it again =)

What do you mean?
Flat😂
A little more time has passed since then. The prog was going uphill with a huge amount of flaws. You just can't imagine what's going on now 😀😀😀😀
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
what do you mean?
Flat😂.

The market always alternates between two directly opposite processes.

using one to flatten on the other and vice versa, that's all.

no prophecies today please))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Zorich, 60 months ago you said you borrow money and double it. You pay it back and double it again. Hi!

Hello

...


 
The system should eat all directional movement, point to point. Flatulence is a framework for a movement not achieving some framework subjective goals. It really isn't. Any movement has to be gobbled up. Remove your framework and the flatulence will disappear.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
The system has to eat all directional movement, point to point. Flatulence is a framework of unachieved movement of some goals. It really isn't. Any movement has to be gobbled up. Take away the frame.

I'm just wondering when kindergarten graduation is coming?)

The years are coming)))

Only I've been watching this "Goliath and David" show for three years now...

I don't even know what to do first, wish you success or sympathize...

I'd rather wish you success.

Although I know exactly how it will end again...

 
I don't need either 😀😀😀😀 or whatever
I would like to add that the stability of the system is one of the good features. The price assessor will use any inaccuracy in calculations exclusively to his advantage.
For example, if reinvesting is used and the risk increases or the strategy starts losing at least a point more, then reinvesting will happen, 100%. What's not a pattern? Take the bait, promise a forex progame to open a lot for the whole cut, taking into account the spread somewhere and observe. That'll give you an example of the authenticity of all my stories. I've dabbled in that for a depot run-up, but I don't use it any more.
 
There is no need to look for a pattern. It is there, it's just a matter of finding the best choice. I am waiting for programmers who are ready to cooperate. We will improve the finished Expert Advisor right here, without any secrets.
 
zoritch:

Hello

...


Indicators are a thing of the past for me, because they only give a visual indication of price behaviour. I had the task of figuring it out and finding the driving force.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
There is no need to look for a pattern. It is there, it's just a matter of finding the best choice. I am waiting for programmers who are ready to cooperate. We will improve the ready EA right here, without any secrets.
If the system is based on the indicator, the only thing left to do is to modify the indicator. That is, add to it the algorithm that models the trading system on historical data and selects the volume of the sample for the best financial result. It is essentially a self-optimization of the indicator. Enables the self-optimization algorithm of the Expert Advisor according to some schedule and by setting some external boolean parameter for start and stop of the optimization to the indicator.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
There is no need to look for a pattern. It is there, all that's left is to find the best choice. I am waiting for programmers who are ready to cooperate. We will improve the ready EA right here, without any secrets.

Describe the idea briefly please

