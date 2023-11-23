Looking for patterns - page 128

Renat Akhtyamov:

Formulas aren't even half the trouble

It's much harder to apply.

So tell me about it, Renat. That's what this thread is about.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

So tell me about it, Renat. That's what this thread is about.

I'm a spectator.

And I'd really like to see as an indicator what Zhenya will get.

I wonder - will he get the same picture that I have been posting on this forum for at least a year and posted today in the forecasts

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What do you mean, a spectator? You say there's a formula, I've already got a pencil and paper ready to write it down. And I'll make a nice indicator, you'll like it.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Do you do it only on mql4? Or can you do it on F5 as well?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Or can you do a fiver as well?

Yes, if I have to make a copy on a five at the same time.

 
Renate, I was joking.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Yes, if I have to make a copy on a fiver in parallel.


E-mail me.

 

Is that it?

The forum has become boring. Oleg gets banned, Sasha does not come in. There are no ideas.

 

I was just about to write about the same thing.

What did you get, show me a picture?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:


What happened, show me a picture?


First give me the ToR, then I'll show you the picture. I don't know what formulae you're talking about or what to do.

