Looking for patterns - page 134
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nah, it's too early to think about it until I get a more or less stable variance, over a longer calculation period.
I've been analysing your screenshots for a long time.
I don't know why, but I have a question:
is this forex?
I love this forum for learning new things.
The paycheck is gone, the trend has reversed.
Well, the daytime, I get it. Had a hearty lunch - trend is up, fishy day - down trend.
A monthly trend seems to have gender roots. Female traders turn it on critical days.
Do you have communication problems? Do you need help with something qualified?
I've been analysing your screenshots for a long time.
I don't know why, but a question came up:
is this forex?
Yes, M30, two asset spread.
Yes, M30, spread of two assets.
so the screenshot with the red line is a synthetic, not a currency pair chart?
Yes
Yes
Then I told myself why I thought this graph couldn't be ordinary
Clearly, there wasn't enough information to calculate it.
The chart is very useful.
For example, dropping one pair off the triangle could be a very, very predictive act.
I realise there's no need for you to go into further detail.
so thank you.
I then answered myself why I thought this graph could not be conventional
Clearly there wasn't enough information to calculate it.
The graph is very useful.
for example dropping one pair off the triangle could very well be a predictive act
I realize there's no need for you to go into further detail.
So that's it - thank you!
Yes, this is just a test synthetic, so to speak, to develop the calculation.
The synthetic in this example does not make any useful sense.
For real trading, we build another synthetic from a pair or a portfolio that is less prone to sharp spikes and at least shows some signs of stationarity.
Yes, this is just a test synthetic, so to speak, to develop the calculation.
The synthetic itself is not useful in this example.
For the real trade another synthetic from a pair or a portfolio, which is less subject to sharp spikes and at least shows some signs of stationarity, is built.
No shit, Roman.
looks decentto the naked eye - plus more minus
Don't tell me, Roman.To the naked eye, plus is greater than minus.
looks decent.
Ideally there should be no minus.
And synthetics should contain no such emissions.