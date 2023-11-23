Looking for patterns - page 137
Village idiot Bass seems to have been banned :)) God willing, for good. No good to the market with your feet. Amen.
someday YOU will realise that price averaging gives an inverse signal delayed by exactly the resulting profit
That's the best case scenario, of course.
you know my strategy - against the crowd
Get ahead of the crowd and make a profit.
the retail crowd does not affect the price.
the price is influenced by the real market (exporters/importers), and maybe institutional traders. and I don't know who is more important.
I don't know what proportion of the volume of the interbank forex market is accounted for by institutional traders and what proportion is accounted for by the real market.
Exactly right. That is why the calculations achieve an ideal stochastic process.
And if you mean the spread between the bid-ask, then on liquid instruments and large timeframes it is not a problem.
But it is naturally monitored for control and included in the decision-making condition.
two pairs with inverse correlation
1.5 years in the picture
I checked - it lasts for 5 years
I already agree - it's possible to make money
what is that on the griffin? it's hardly the price of the first asset minus the price of the second asset).
Great, now it's on its way to press the meat ))
there are no 2 currency pairs with such a stationary spread in forex)
In the screenshot Eva + chif
I dont really think about it, i checked it on the fly - everything is normal, even the entry time for both of them coincides +/- 15 minutes
If you do not hedge, it will not be arbitrage
and if you subtract one from the other you get a spread(screenshot above) and consequently pair trading, with all the advantages it implies
I don't need to look for them, I just need to find out - how to get a cross from majors by a mathematical action.
the usual MQL-4
I don't need to dance with python or R;)
euro minus chif give such a stationary spread for 5 years? what are you saying?)))
it only screws up a bit in 2014 and then it goes back to history like this.
well you took the eurodollar chart, subtracted the chifdollar chart from it and got a chart like this?
Come on!
Like I didn't take those two charts out.
there is no such a smooth spread even close to it. )))