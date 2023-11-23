Looking for patterns - page 136
well then i understand everything now,
There really shouldn't be any spread like that.
this really isn't lyricism, it's the harsh prose of life.
and there will be, because if there is a dependence on the movement of the synthetic legs, it is temporary and will never be permanent.
;)
So I originally wrote that this is a test synthetic, for initial display and verification of the developed calculation, not for building the final model.
A properly designed synthetic has no such outliers, and there are already very different formulas in the calculation.
There can be no synthetic with a constant spread, which is built once and for all
it will collapse anyway
By the time it collapses, we'll have squeezed out what it gives.)
And a properly assembled synthetic can last for years.
ok
I'll try to revisit this topic tonight.
Is this some kind of hypnosis or something? What is wrong with people who torture these synthetics?
1. Think about the risk first, not the prognosis, and then maybe an understanding will come.
2. Why trade what is offered to me in its pure form, when I can build the price chart I want myself.
3. no one is going to predict it, it statistically speaks for itself.
4. If you do not know the difference between the market and the real one, you cannot be sure of the correctness of the deal. The main thing is to get a good result at the end of the year.
1. Synthetic has higher risks because of the impact of the total spread.
2. You can't build anything yourself. You trade a multicurrency basket of pairs you have been given.
3. Make money without a prediction? Seriously?
4. That's right. Everybody does... as he wants. Only it has nothing to do with making money.
1. Exactly the opposite.
2) I form my own price curve, not the one that everyone is used to seeing. Who says it is only a basket of currencies?
3. Yes, predictions are the province of wangs and traders work on expectations.
4. Everyone has their own opinion, I don't see the point in continuing your pointless assertions.
When creating a synthetic and making its characteristics close to a perfect oscillator (symmetric oscillations relative to zero), it should be borne in mind that its curve reacts very sensitively to sharp changes in the spread of its constituent instruments. In particular, when the spread rises sharply during the night, the synthetic curve has a large spike. Unfortunately, it cannot be used, because entering on such a spike will cause a large initial drawdown of the combined position due to the large spread.
That is correct. For this reason, our calculations achieve an ideal stochastic process.
And if that means the spread between the bid-ask spread, then on liquid instruments and large timeframes, it is not a problem.
But it is naturally monitored for control and included in the decision-making condition.