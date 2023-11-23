Looking for patterns - page 139
are you already knocked up?
What's knocked up?
on the screenshot eve + chif
Without much effort, I checked it on the fly - everything is normal, even the entry time for both of them is the same +/- 15 minutes
If you do not hedge, it will not be arbitrage
and if we subtract one from the other we get the spread (screenshot above) and consequently the pair trading with all the advantages it implies
I'm sure I'll find some more pairs besides these two, I don't even need to look for them, I just need to find out - how to get the cross from the majors by a mathematical action
the usual MQL-4
no need to play with python or R;)
That's what I was telling you ))
Then you can try to look for and build a correlation 28
Only already between the spreads. With this you will get portfolios.
But everything is not limited to 28, there are many more currency pairs in the markets ))
between 28 is the same as between 7
what you were telling me, I was trading back in 2010 ;)
my hard drive crashed along with the Expert Advisor and i forgot how i was countingit was a cool formula, I still can't remember ;))))
What's knocked up?
The inter 28s are like the inter 7s.
what you were telling me, I was trading back in 2010 ;)
The hard drive crashed along with the EA, and I forgot how I was counting.it was a cool formula, i still can't remember ;))))
At 7 you will be torn, by the British Brexit flag )), or when the Swiss cb let the chif go free. Think market neutrality, risk and swans.
Has anything changed since 2010 ? ))
You just looked at the market differently at the time.
But with the same approach, which the man from the old thread on another resource tried to explain to you earlier.
I also read it earlier and smiled at the way he presents the topic, with the deep philosophy of a guru ))
He just wasn't getting the whole point across to everyone and was showing very different models, but he was trying to get the point across.
which guy are we talking about?
On 7 will tear you up, on the British Brexit flag )), or when the Swiss cb let the chif go free. Think market neutrality, risk and swans.
Has anything changed since 2010 ? ))
You just looked at the market differently at the time.
But with the same approach, which the man from the old thread on another resource tried to explain to you earlier.
I also read it earlier and smiled at the way he presents the topic, with the deep philosophy of a guru ))
He just wasn't getting the whole point across to everyone and was showing very different models, but he was trying to get the point across.
what he wasn't saying is a fact.
I don't hang out on other forums.
spread
All the good stuff in the market is the spread. And it's taken by the clever uncles))
P.s.
What is the point of this opus?
The spread is only available to the immediate class of primary exchange client.
The rest have to make do with the difference in exchange rates minus the spread.
which man are we talking about?
.