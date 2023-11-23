Looking for patterns - page 124

New comment
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Give us something useful...

Regularities in the FOREX market

Закономерности на рынке FOREX
Закономерности на рынке FOREX
  • 2016.08.20
  • www.mql5.com
Разработка любой стратегии начинается с поиска закономерностей на рынке. Закономерности можно условно разделить на две большие группы: 1. Значимые закономерности ( сильные, часто встречающиеся ); 2
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:


Wave number 4 is out of the general interpretation, but it is a full-fledged upward trend wave.

Uladzimir Izerski:

I understand you perfectly. The whole point is that this is no longer the classical understanding of the trend, but its own interpretation.

Alexey, this is a wave of correction of a larger wave level to an already rising trend. So it is almost classic: as long as the correction wave has not broken through the base (the beginning of the trend), the trend continues. What we see is that when the extremum of the first impulse is broken, the second impulse begins

 
RomFil:

I couldn't agree more ... :):):) Just as with you, it all comes down to "probability". But so far we haven't been able to determine it here - and we haven't even tried ... :).

Frankly speaking, I think (but my opinion may be wrong), that parameters LocalDistance, GlobalDistance in Chingiz' indicator should not be attached to any indicator (Chingiz was right about it). This parameter should be determined by history - i.e. to form a certain target function and optimize it to determine the required values of these parameters.

It is only necessary to calculate probability and construct a distribution in order to make sure that the market is random. Then the guesses turn into experience and knowledge. And from there we can come to the result, instead of getting lost in conjectures, inventing more and more senseless theories.

From there it will become clear what a trend and a flat are in fact, and why they cannot be separated from each other. Why it is impossible to give an exact strictly grounded definition of the one and the other.

We cannot do everything else until it is done, even if the direction of efforts is correct it will still lead to an uncertain result because there will be no substantiation of the result - there is simply nothing to base it on.

 

All right, but still, someone lives there.


Random incremental graph:



Real graph:


Need to allow macros in Excel.

Files:
RandomPrice.zip  114 kb
 
Here's a pattern for you, use it if you need to, all with sources:
ZigZag Signal
ZigZag Signal
  • www.mql5.com
Сигнал на основе индикатора ZigZag. Реализуется данный паттерн: А — двойное дно, уровень C выше уровня B, уровень D выше уровня C. Используйте на EURUSD M15 с параметрами по умолчанию, можно и другие периоды. Так как ZigZag перерисовывается, то индикатор лучше тестировать в тестере...
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

All right, but still, someone lives there.


Random incremental graph:

Real graph:



on momentum does not earn
extended spread

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
Here's a pattern for you, use it if you need to, all with sources:
Thank you
 
multiplicator:

on momentum does not earn
extended spread

It's about the presence of non-randomness. It's not just in these candles, but in others, the background. Impulse confirms the presence of non-random action.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
It's about the presence of non-randomness. It's not just in these candles, but in others as well, in the background. Impulse confirms the presence of non-random action.

How awful.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

All right, but still, someone lives there.

Random incremental graph:

The real graph:

if only))) either accept the facts or get bogged down - it's up to you and not just you))

I can generate a million more graphs like this)) for every taste and colour of leptokurtosis distribution))

Two chaoses of different ranges in a singularity, that's all.

here's a cooler "move"))

An immature mind cannot understand it. Unfortunately, nothing can help here - only experience.

So it is likely that many of you will continue to make up nonsensical theories over and over again.

1...117118119120121122123124125126127128129130131...306
New comment