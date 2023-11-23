Looking for patterns - page 124
Regularities in the FOREX market
Wave number 4 is out of the general interpretation, but it is a full-fledged upward trend wave.
I understand you perfectly. The whole point is that this is no longer the classical understanding of the trend, but its own interpretation.
Alexey, this is a wave of correction of a larger wave level to an already rising trend. So it is almost classic: as long as the correction wave has not broken through the base (the beginning of the trend), the trend continues. What we see is that when the extremum of the first impulse is broken, the second impulse begins
I couldn't agree more ... :):):) Just as with you, it all comes down to "probability". But so far we haven't been able to determine it here - and we haven't even tried ... :).
Frankly speaking, I think (but my opinion may be wrong), that parameters LocalDistance, GlobalDistance in Chingiz' indicator should not be attached to any indicator (Chingiz was right about it). This parameter should be determined by history - i.e. to form a certain target function and optimize it to determine the required values of these parameters.
It is only necessary to calculate probability and construct a distribution in order to make sure that the market is random. Then the guesses turn into experience and knowledge. And from there we can come to the result, instead of getting lost in conjectures, inventing more and more senseless theories.
From there it will become clear what a trend and a flat are in fact, and why they cannot be separated from each other. Why it is impossible to give an exact strictly grounded definition of the one and the other.
We cannot do everything else until it is done, even if the direction of efforts is correct it will still lead to an uncertain result because there will be no substantiation of the result - there is simply nothing to base it on.
All right, but still, someone lives there.
Random incremental graph:
Real graph:
Need to allow macros in Excel.
on momentum does not earn
extended spread
It's about the presence of non-randomness. It's not just in these candles, but in others as well, in the background. Impulse confirms the presence of non-random action.
How awful.
All right, but still, someone lives there.
Random incremental graph:
The real graph:
if only))) either accept the facts or get bogged down - it's up to you and not just you))
I can generate a million more graphs like this)) for every taste and colour of leptokurtosis distribution))
Two chaoses of different ranges in a singularity, that's all.
here's a cooler "move"))
An immature mind cannot understand it. Unfortunately, nothing can help here - only experience.
So it is likely that many of you will continue to make up nonsensical theories over and over again.