I agree. That's where we start in March.
I remember him writing that he works in the energy sector. So he is a Chubaisian, which means a peculiar mixture of love of freebies and feelings of superiority.
You're right, I've been spinning it since yesterday and tried it in 5, I couldn't find anything. I don't think there is a formula there :)
Here's a picture on the subject of ticks. It's kind of like a buyers/sellers density. At the top there is buying density / selling density at the bottom. As you can see, if the buying density is higher, the candle is usually up, but sometimes it is the other way round. I don't know how to use it.
As you can see if the buying density is higher, the candlestick is usually up, but sometimes it is the other way round. I have not thought about how to use it.
No way. :)
Something like a buyers/sellers density. At the top the density of purchases / at the bottom the density of sales.
What does this density mean and how is it calculated?
Number of up/down ticks per bar height (hi-lo)?
Number of up/down ticks per bar height (hi-lo)?
No, it's not.
I wanted to use them, it doesn't work, the effect of ticks on the process is like noise, it can be interpreted in either direction.
Good time!
I´ve been dealing with ticks analysis like everyone else, I´ve even made a turkey (see attachment: one based on ticks ***_M1, the second one based on M1 candlesticks works for any timeframe). The indicator shows as a delta between sellers and buyers - the formula is simple.
One pattern I have noticed is that if the current candle is up and the volumes show more sellers, i.e. down, then the next candle goes in the direction of the sellers. In the opposite direction - also. It works subjectively in 60-65% of cases (may be more) and only for the next candle. I did not check it on long times, because I used to use HFT, but there are problems with ticks on MT4, I cannot get them from history for analysis and the tester lies about ticks. I have got tick history from Alpov's server, but could not get to it later. I don't think it would be good if I would get something useful with it, don't be cheeky - share it. :)
Then I abandoned this theme ... :( Here I remembered it after the published screenshot.
Sincerely, RomFil
P.S. Another pattern I remembered - If the delta is opposite to the previous candle and the level is more than 2 times, then the next candle will be in the direction of the current one. :)
Why so depressing, Kisa? This signal's gone bad, get another one!
:))) Get the state ready by the end of March, potato-eater. We'll compare notes.