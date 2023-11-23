Looking for patterns - page 95
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Alexander's list
continued
continue...
Here you can do regression on a straight line.
You can do it on a polynomial, on a logarithmic function, on an exponential function.
Are there any broken functions in mathematics?
sure there is
THE RAMER-DOUGLAS-PECKER ALGORITHM
Would anyone be willing to do a pattern chart?
Something like:
And so on...
And the topic, as always, turned out to be blurred and unreadable...
Heavy (sometimes thick and long) tails combined with persistence - this is what leads adherents of the loss waiting process to the equity drawdown of 46.43% and finally to a margin call.
I take it that my idea of converting the incremental distribution into a sine wave has not been eaten up yet?
I've been griping a little bit, so I haven't really been following it.
I mean, there's been a lot of writing,
but still... sine/arxine...
There is a sine (6 currency pairs - major, almost twins, only they are shifted in phase, the pair with longer tails is more to the left):
where's the sine?
;)))
but still...
Renat, happy recovery. Tell me all the details.
Heavy (sometimes even thick, long) tails combined with persistence are exactly what leads adherents of loss waiting to 46.43% equity drawdown, and eventually to a margin call.
:)) Alyosha, my dear! You don't seem to understand the subject at all. Heh-heh-heh... I thought... Well, watch my signal day and night. And read your Bible.
Renat, happy recovery. Tell us all the details
:)) Alyosha, darling! You don't seem to understand the subject at all. Heh-heh-heh... I thought... Well, watch my signal day and night. And read the Bible.
I don't think it'll be a thousand pages before there's a post from you:
Eh... And Alyosha warned me... and I was... Oh... that was a message from on high... Okay, let's start a new signal.
:)) Alyosha, darling! You don't seem to understand the subject at all. Heh-heh-heh... I thought... Well, watch my signal day and night. And read the Bible.
Shurik, there's no point in smoking your milled sawdust) I'm just wondering if there's any way to get at least some elementary things across to you)
Dropped you a spreadsheet with the waves. At the moment the market is unchanged, you can explore.
1 bar - Pair,
2 column - H4,
3 column - H1,
4 column - M15.
5 column - M5.
The numeric code is the strength of the wave from 1 strongest down to 9 strongest up.
This is easy to check on the zigzag. That's also where the chart is built by the software. But the zigzag is mine.
Knowing the nature of the wave, it is easy to enter the market on any TF.
All waves are identical on any TF. The laws of nature)))
There are only 256 combinations, even with rare ones on a single instrument, for the accurate determination of the trend.
Four is enough for trading)).
Let me explain that a trend is a combination of waves in a certain order. A flat is also easily defined. This is its own combination of waves.