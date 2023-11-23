Looking for patterns - page 98
Here's a study on how many extremum updates there are on a stretch of time.
Interesting, Eugene.
I was also interested in this question. Added an update count to the indicator for clarity.
Chingiz Project Extremes 4.0 indicator
Added the ability to visually view in addition to the distance of the trend, the time interval and the number of updates of the trend extremum.
Extremum updating is sometimes increased in proportion to the size of movement, sometimes greatly accelerated. This characterizes the "persistence" of price in moving forward.
Has anyone tried using Volume, is it worth using it in calculations?
I've been trying it for a long time, I've tried it this way and that, and I've dragged ticks from CME. I haven't found anything interesting. So far...
The pictures below are taken in a few minutes. These are essentially military radars.
Uladzimir, to the knowledgeable, they are probably radars, but to the uninitiated, they are like ciphers from the Centre to Eustace. Decipher it, please. Draw a couple of wave types, at least. Of 1, 2, 3, -...9. A couple of combinations
But I suspect, judging by the histogram, that it is 50/50.
I see this picture everywhere, we have to change our approach.
Well done! Pulling the branch.
Yada yada. Simple and with a twist. Nothing jumps. False swings are sinking in somewhere. I'll have to take a closer look at the indicator. Use it. And "persistence" is assessed. Unexpectedly.
Here's another use case.
I've been trying for a long time, I've tried it this way and that, and I've dragged tics from CME. I haven't found anything interesting. So far...
You're right, I've been spinning it since yesterday and tried it in 5, I couldn't find anything. I think there is no formula there :)