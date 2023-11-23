Looking for patterns - page 207

New comment
[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов:

Genghis, I don't want to take the contents of my brain to the grave. I have already given my daughter everything, or almost everything. She makes up to 100% a month, averaging 40-50. Not on forex, but on the stock market, without taking much risk.

Why not share with the others?

Listen cosmonaut, stop talking shit with your "daughter"
 
The fire brigade is looking,
The police are looking,
♪ Looking for photographers ♪
In our capital city
They've been looking for a long time
But they can't find
What guy? No!
A pattern!
[Deleted]  
I wouldn't want my children to be associated with risk. And if I see them opening a terminal, I'll give them a slap on the wrist.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Listen, cosmonaut, cut the crap with your "daughter."

What, did you feel disadvantaged when you found out that a woman earns more than you do?

[Deleted]  
khorosh:

What, did you feel disadvantaged when you found out that a woman earns more than you do?

Second astronaut. What do you have, a granddaughter?)
 
SanAlex:
I wouldn't want my children to be associated with risk. And if I see them opening a terminal, I'll give them a slap on the wrist.

All life is a game.


[Deleted]  
apr73:

All life is a game.

Let them play locomotives - assistant driver for 40 000 rubles to start - and there will be more time to become a driver.

- And the daughter, let her play in the restaurants.

 
SanAlex:

Let them play steam trains - a driver's assistant for 40,000 roubles to start - and there will be more time when you become a driver.

This is not a job - it's slavery.

You don't have to work, you have to earn, and you can't do that without risk.
[Deleted]  
apr73:

It's not work - it's slavery.

You don't have to work, you have to make money, and you can't do that without risk.

It's not slavery - it's life!

There is a lot of risk in the stock market or forex.

 
SanAlex:

This is not slavery - this is life!


That's the ILLUSION you've been led to believe. But I won't argue - machinists are needed too.

1...200201202203204205206207208209210211212213214...306
New comment