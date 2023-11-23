Looking for patterns - page 207
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Genghis, I don't want to take the contents of my brain to the grave. I have already given my daughter everything, or almost everything. She makes up to 100% a month, averaging 40-50. Not on forex, but on the stock market, without taking much risk.
Why not share with the others?
Listen, cosmonaut, cut the crap with your "daughter."
What, did you feel disadvantaged when you found out that a woman earns more than you do?
What, did you feel disadvantaged when you found out that a woman earns more than you do?
I wouldn't want my children to be associated with risk. And if I see them opening a terminal, I'll give them a slap on the wrist.
All life is a game.
All life is a game.
Let them play locomotives - assistant driver for 40 000 rubles to start - and there will be more time to become a driver.
- And the daughter, let her play in the restaurants.
Let them play steam trains - a driver's assistant for 40,000 roubles to start - and there will be more time when you become a driver.
This is not a job - it's slavery.You don't have to work, you have to earn, and you can't do that without risk.
It's not work - it's slavery.You don't have to work, you have to make money, and you can't do that without risk.
It's not slavery - it's life!
There is a lot of risk in the stock market or forex.
This is not slavery - this is life!
That's the ILLUSION you've been led to believe. But I won't argue - machinists are needed too.