Looking for patterns - page 96
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A total of 256 combinations, even with infrequent ones on a single instrument, for accurate trend detection.
Great! Uladzimir is slowly telling the story. Expect drawings of each wave code, and a list of their combinations.
is there any way to get at least some basic things across to you)
I don't think there is. I've been trying for 1935 pages.
Dropped you a spreadsheet with the waves. At the moment the market is not changing, you can explore.
........
Let me explain that a trend is a combination of waves in a certain order. It is also easy to define a flat. It is its own combination of waves.
Why is the veil a bit stubby, or is the word trampled better suited?
If only such determinism could be accounted for by a well-built AI/ML algorithm at the moment. Provided, again, that the target function is well chosen.
And concerning the trading sessions I noticed only that amers easily break the Fibo, etc., dimensions of Asian-European moves, and they simply "like" to "put the price" at the opening of the day or at the start of the European movement, and only then confirm or change the Asian-European movement. But how do you figure out the cause before the effect?)
Simple, change the approach to finding the cause and understanding what is the cause and what is the effect. You can catch the trend and you can catch its reversal. In the first case, we open along the trend without realising how far we will go; in the second case, we catch the reversal when the previous trend ends and look for a new one.
Why is the veil a bit stumpy, or is the word trampled better suited?
Renat, you are looking at the environment a bit inattentively.
The waves reflect the behaviour of a currency pair. If CHFJPY stands 1 or 2 then the wave is down and the currency JPY has strength, not CHF.
Here is a summary of the currencies. Get well soon. Bored without you.)
Renat, you have looked at the environment a bit inattentively.
Waves reflect the behaviour of a currency pair. If CHFJPY stands 1 or 2 then the wave is down and the currency JPY has the strength, not CHF.
Here's a summary of the currencies. Get well soon. Bored without you.)
I spent a lot of time on this kind of indicator.
If you do not know the algorithm, you may use dollar as a bin.
Only it seemed to add up to zero, and you seem to be counting differently here
Renat, happy recovery. Tell us all the details
cotangent is obtained
otherwise the function is finite, the tails get chopped
I mean, two coordinates seem to work - time and how many points up/down
There are still majorities in one row, but Nikolay Semko doesn't give away any secrets ;)
I'm just wondering if there is any way to get at least some elementary things across to you)
If there was such a way, the university would not have lost a failing student.
What is the point of watching currencies.
If a currency is rising we do not sell it. A clear example at the moment 17:33,02.03.2020 local time and compare it with yesterday's picture.
The waves carry important information about the future price. The pictures below are taken a few minutes later. They are essentially military radars.
Ah, yes, sorry. There are 4 new columns of numbers in these figures. The order is the same from H4 to M5.
These figures are borders of Chegevara (akaCHINGIZ MUSTAFAFAEV) It is possible that may be present under another nickname.)) But the guy is good. Not Baskakov)).
Below the boundary is 1 and above 5.
Just what you're looking for, officers.)
Don't look for them on the Internet. They don't exist and don't expect them in the near future.)