How do I disable the display of the balance in the header?
This innovation (displaying the wallet on permanent view) is completely unnecessary, unnecessary and harmful.
And now the process looks a bit like the famous "first we create the problem and then we fight it successfully".
I understand that the balance information is for newbies (which is the majority, and rightly so - their balance is "under the nose").
but it's not operational information -- it would be good to make it optionally disabled -- as it's distracting in a real and useless way.
so it's
click on the balance and asterisks will appear )
Already caught a glitch when the amount was displayed but stopped after clicking on the forum tab, without clicking on the amount.
Meaning,
that after adding a wallet, there is now always 1 hanging. Always.(mobile version)
And if a favourite message appears, it hangs 2
Exactly like that. And not only so - it also hangs in the non-mobile version if the browser window is not fully expanded
-
Well noooo.
But if I didn't care about the amount - I don't open the site to strangers anyway - this unit is very important to me - I can see immediately when someone addresses you.
There's no one there. To understand what it's about without the mobile version, you can increase the font size in the browser (CTRL +), at some point (depending on the OS settings and screen size) see this unit - it's your wallet is appealing to you
The display has been made optional - now you can click to hide the amount, the setting will be remembered and will not be shown next time.
And also open.
This is not optional - it is still an unconditional display, because all unnecessary row is left with only asterisks. Disabling it implies disabling the element altogether.
Judging by the consensus on the forum - no one needs it. Why it was added is not clear.
Because these icons are being worked with -- they are constantly monitored, like, freelance "portfolio" appeared, personal note or something else -- and "balance" icon covers itself and requires intense unnecessary gazing.
Move it here or something (and change the colour a bit):
Yes, for developers, the screen is overloaded, with three unnecessary objects at once - wallet, stars, USD.
For ordinary customers, it may be a useful feature, but for regular users it just gets in the way.
Simple shoppers visit the site once a month, while regular users now experience daily discomfort.
Need an option to remove this "needed" thing from the place where site changes are tracked. It feels like the balance is changing several times a day and everyone needs to keep track of it.
I went to the monitor several times today because of this ... I went to the monitor several times today because of this ....
This is a very bad place for very necessary information.
ooh, you can already hide the balance in the settings with asterisks!
Also, you could do it instead of:
show something like:
How much space is now freed up! And better yet replace the text labels on the icons, users grumble, get used to and will be happy all the same))))
Much room takes a profile icon in the header with the name (can be removed at all, as well as by clicking on any button Balance, Favorites, messages still go to a profile), change the forum language can be removed in the basement (not as often you change the language). In the free space, you can arrange animation with naked women to show exchange rates of major currencies or something else useful, such as links to top market and/or top signals.