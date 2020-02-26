How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 14
removing the "USD" was unnecessary -- now it is not clear what the number next to the "wallet" look like -- better replace the "USD" with the "$" sign
Yes, here's a sensible idea, underneath the stars is a balance and a quid sign "$"
like a lottery, erase the stars and win a prize.
Why didn't you draw nines? About 12 of them...))
I don't know if it's just me, but yesterday afternoon the elements in the header changed again...
Thought it would get better by today, but no.
No wallet icon and asterisks in sight, but a bell icon with a constantly hovering one above it)
Click on it, it opens and appears purse)).
Except that everywhere else you press, the one does not disappear....
The metaquota did destroy the one
What's the next improvement, who else on the forum suggested? How about increasing the size of the chat window in the freelance service? This is the main field for which this chat exists, but for some reason it is allocated a frame of about a quarter of the usable page area. With uncomfortable scrolling - you'll get tired of scrolling to the beginning with dynamic message history loading
It's only a matter of time before the asterisks are removed and the purse is removed )
already
I'd also expand the chat in the mobile version to 2 lines. Otherwise there is no way at all.
And if you can load a file somewhere else?
I will explain:
Because of the fact that there is 1 line, the text is inconvenient to type.
Therefore, if you made a mistake, you have to put the cursor at the end of the line, and there is a button download files and out of 10 attempts 5 times you can click on the download files.....
my wallet is gone from the dashboard)) that's good))) now it's like before
Mine hasn't and it's pissing me off more and more every day!
Every day the amount in my wallet increases in sign and closes all the sections of the rest ? :-)