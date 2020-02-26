How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 4
I couldn't find it in the settings...
There is an extension called "Adblock Plus".
maybe this is a better way to do it?
Wow, that's great! Before I could ask, they'd already done it, quickly.
When hovering the mouse, it says "Balance", and it would be possible to display frozen funds.
Well, that's quite intimate information and some people are very shy about it, it should be turned off in the profile settings.
To get a bunch of "why can't I withdraw the money even though I can see it on the website" questions?
Make an advanced add-on in the profile "Settings": show/not show.
Well, really, it's not like the information is for everyone's eyes to see in the most prominent place.
Thank you!
Why is this icon on the surface at all? Does a person need to see this information all the time? Isn't it enough to see it on the profile?
I'll second that.
Not everyone needs to show a figure with their balance to those around them. Most of the time it is harmful. Sometimes it is just dangerous.
I understand that the balance information is for newbies (which is the majority, and rightly so - their balance is "under the nose").
but it is not operational information -- it would be good to make it optionally disabled -- as it is really distracting and useless.