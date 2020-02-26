How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 9
and by the way, there's a mistake in the displayed value -- it should be rounded down to a hundredth -- for example, my balance is .005 and displays .01 -- it should display .00 (i.e. the amount displayed is that which is available -- now it displays the amount that is not)
this point has already been corrected - or rounded to integers, I don't know, because I don't have any tenths in my balance sheet
the "USD" might be better replaced with a one-character "$" -- The width of the screen is not infinite
This has already been corrected - or rounded to integers, I don't know, because I don't have any tenths in my balance sheet.
It's probably just rounding up.
rounds up.
The display has been made optional - now you can click to hide the amount, the setting will be remembered and will not be shown next time.
And also open
Please make sure that this one does not exist
-
And also open
Thank you!
Great) It's so much nicer and you don't need Adblock)
Please make sure that this one does not appear
-
Those are the numbers from the news feed.
Please make sure that this one does not exist
-
1 is an important thing as opposed to a wallet. what does it prevent you from doing?
Please make sure that this one does not appear
-
Oh, no.
If I didn't care about the amount - I don't open the site in front of strangers anyway - then that one is very important to me - I can see immediately when someone contacts me.