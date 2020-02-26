How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 9

Andrey F. Zelinsky:
and by the way, there's a mistake in the displayed value -- it should be rounded down to a hundredth -- for example, my balance is .005 and displays .01 -- it should display .00 (i.e. the amount displayed is that which is available -- now it displays the amount that is not)


this point has already been corrected - or rounded to integers, I don't know, because I don't have any tenths in my balance sheet

 
the addition of "USD" to the number might be better replaced with a single-character "$" -- the width of the screen is not infinite.
 
The display has been made optional - now you can click to hide the amount, the setting will be remembered and will not be shown next time.

And also open


 

Please make sure that this one does not exist

-

 
Rashid Umarov:

We have made the display optional - now you can click to hide the amount, the setting will be remembered and will not be shown next time.

And also open


Thank you!

 
Rashid Umarov:

They've made the display optional - now you can click to hide the amount, the setting will be remembered and won't be shown next time.

Great) It's so much nicer and you don't need Adblock)

Those are the numbers from the news feed.

 
1 is an important thing as opposed to a wallet. what does it prevent you from doing?

 
Oh, no.

If I didn't care about the amount - I don't open the site in front of strangers anyway - then that one is very important to me - I can see immediately when someone contacts me.

