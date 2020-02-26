How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 2

Completely unnecessary information. What if I have to show the screen on Skype? Let everyone see and know? Who would think of such a text message? I'm outraged...
 
Completely unnecessary information. What if I have to show the screen on Skype? Let everyone see and know? Who would think of such a text message? I'm outraged...

100 %

 

In general, this information should be pulled down from the profile and shown in a pop-up window when a cross is clicked

 
In general, this information should be pulled down from the profile and shown in a pop-up window when a cross is clicked

+999
 

Hi!

Block the element with Adblock.

And everything will be back in place.


 
Hi!

Block the element with Adblock.

And everything will be back in place.


You could also block the whole site...

 

It's cool - you can see the money now, but you don't need the rest :)


 
In general, this information should be removed from the profile and displayed in a pop-up window when you click on the cross

Vitaly, it's a picture


ps; now I see that picture. Mine is the same.

Files:
00.png  23 kb
 

That one doesn't go away no matter how much you click it. At least click it.

 
What a mess... Well, we'll wait for them to fix it.
