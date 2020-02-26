How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Completely unnecessary information. What if I have to show the screen on Skype? Let everyone see and know? Who would think of such a text message? I'm outraged...
100 %
In general, this information should be pulled down from the profile and shown in a pop-up window when a cross is clicked
In general, this information should be pulled down from the profile and shown in a pop-up window when a cross is clicked
Hi!
Block the element with Adblock.
And everything will be back in place.
Hi!
Block the element with Adblock.
And everything will be back in place.
You could also block the whole site...
It's cool - you can see the money now, but you don't need the rest :)
In general, this information should be removed from the profile and displayed in a pop-up window when you click on the cross
Vitaly, it's a picture
ps; now I see that picture. Mine is the same.
That one doesn't go away no matter how much you click it. At least click it.