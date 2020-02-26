How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 15

New comment
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

every day the amount in the wallet increases in sign and closes all sections of the rest ? :-)

Not convenient to watch from afar

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester

How can I disable balance displaying in the header?

Andrey F. Zelinsky, 2020.02.12 15:46

If I've checked it, it means that there is some clear need for it.


Is it possible to put this "balance" in the list last of the icons?

Because there's work going on with these icons -- they're constantly monitored, like, freelance "portfolio" appeared, personal note or something else -- and the "balance" icon covers itself and requires intense unnecessary scrutiny.

Move it here or something (and change the colour a bit):



 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Not comfortable to look at from a distance



+1

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's not convenient to watch from a distance

+ to Vladon nodding in agreement

you both should ask yourselves "what is the name of the device for stargazing" -- and buy it urgently, otherwise your practice of mql5.com is on the verge of blinding -- due to progressive development of a rare form of farsightedness (not yet studied, there are only two of you)

 
I don't have that icon anymore, neither in Opera nor in Lisa.) Very good )
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

+ to Vladon nodding in agreement

you both should ask yourselves "what is the name of the device for stargazing" -- and buy it urgently, otherwise your practice of working with mql5.com is on the verge of blindness -- due to progressive development of a rare form of farsightedness (not yet studied, there are only two of you).


I already have the monitor at a distance of half a meter to me.
Zoom doesn't save you from opening up important icons.
 
Andrei Novichkov:
I don't have that icon anymore, neither in Opera nor in Lisa. Very good )

What did you do, or did it go away on its own?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What did you do, or did it just go away?

So not everyone is getting it right yet.

I didn't get those icons without me doing anything.

Now everything is back to normal... )


 
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

So not everyone is getting it right yet.

I didn't get those icons without my doing anything.

Now everything is back to normal... )


You're a lucky man, though!

Buy lotteries more often, with your luck you'll win for sure!


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

You're a lucky man, though!

Buy lotteries more often, with your luck you will win for sure!


My last name doesn't even show up anymore. ...
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
I don't even have my last name showing anymore...

There's not enough screen width.

1...89101112131415161718
New comment