How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 15
every day the amount in the wallet increases in sign and closes all sections of the rest ? :-)
Not convenient to watch from afar
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester
How can I disable balance displaying in the header?
Andrey F. Zelinsky, 2020.02.12 15:46
If I've checked it, it means that there is some clear need for it.
Is it possible to put this "balance" in the list last of the icons?
Because there's work going on with these icons -- they're constantly monitored, like, freelance "portfolio" appeared, personal note or something else -- and the "balance" icon covers itself and requires intense unnecessary scrutiny.
Move it here or something (and change the colour a bit):
+1
+ to Vladon nodding in agreement
you both should ask yourselves "what is the name of the device for stargazing" -- and buy it urgently, otherwise your practice of mql5.com is on the verge of blinding -- due to progressive development of a rare form of farsightedness (not yet studied, there are only two of you)
I don't have that icon anymore, neither in Opera nor in Lisa. Very good )
What did you do, or did it go away on its own?
I didn't get those icons without me doing anything.
Now everything is back to normal... )
So not everyone is getting it right yet.
You're a lucky man, though!
Buy lotteries more often, with your luck you'll win for sure!
I don't even have my last name showing anymore...
There's not enough screen width.