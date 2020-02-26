How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 16
There is not enough screen width.
My last name doesn't even show up anymore. ...
Same. And I did not even notice when it was like this... (Was it different? - I really can't remember).Yeah. Scale for sure.
Couldn't find it in the settings.
I wish they would have fixed the messages
I wishthey would have fixed the messages at last+1
And who, I wonder, needs this important information - those who have several surnames or several accounts? They put it in the header for some reason, where there is not enough space for all menu items
What did you do, or did it go away on its own?
Didn't do anything, just lay on the sofa. Maybe that's what it was all about.
Added a setting
does not work, the balance does not disappear
We've added a tune-up.
You guys are the best!
The setting doesn't work yet, but you'll fix it, the main thing is that it's already there!