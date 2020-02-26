How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 16

Grozir:

There is not enough screen width.

Scale.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

You're a lucky man, though!

Buy lotteries more often, with your luck you will win for sure!

Forex is more interesting ))))

Vladislav Andruschenko:
My last name doesn't even show up anymore. ...

Same. And I did not even notice when it was like this... (Was it different? - I really can't remember).

Yeah. Scale for sure.
 
TheXpert:

Couldn't find it in the settings.

I wish they would have fixed the messages

I wishthey would have fixed the messages at last+1

 
And who, I wonder, needs this important information - those who have several surnames or several accounts? They put it in the header for some reason, where there is not enough space for all menu items

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What did you do, or did it go away on its own?

Didn't do anything, just lay on the sofa. Maybe that's what it was all about.

 
Alexander Puzanov:

And who, I wonder, needs this important information - those who have several surnames or several accounts? They put it in the header for some reason, where there isn't enough space for menu items


That's what they asked you to remove the last name.
 
Added a setting


 

does not work, the balance does not disappear


 
Rashid Umarov:

We've added a tune-up.

You guys are the best!

The setting doesn't work yet, but you'll fix it, the main thing is that it's already there!

 
works differently in different browsers, it seems to depend on the OS
