How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You won't pass the USE) 0.5 or more is rounded up
you are a real lieutenant colonel (like, not enough, we'll add to it) -- but you are not a good accountant (you can't be trusted to automate accounting -- there will always be a shortage of cash on hand).
Accounting totals are always rounded down.
Almost everyone is in favour of doing it the way it was before (of those who wrote in the thread).
Solved it too yesterday by installing Adblock, but now it's blocking on other sites as well, which I didn't seem to order....
It was more convenient when the balance was just displayed in the profile, rather than in plain sight for anyone suitable-passing...
you're a real lieutenant colonel (like, not much, we'll add) -- but you're a shitty accountant (you can't be trusted to automate accounting -- there will always be a shortage of cash on hand).
Accounting totals are always rounded down.
No.
Accounting amounts should be rounded to the nearest even number (0.15 rounded up to 0.2; 0.45 rounded down to 0.4).
"Payout is always down" is an amateurishly greedy supervisor.
I propose to discuss and ask the administration to pay attention to this suggestion.
It is probably not difficult to deduce the amount when hovering the mouse over the icon.
It goes something like this:
It's probably not hard to deduce the amount when you hover your mouse over the icon.
That way, it seems to me, it would be "the wolves have eaten and the dough intact". ))
And the balance would not be visible (without hovering the mouse), and the wallet icon in the header will be saved) // corrected*
That's how I think it would be for sure, "the wolves have eaten and the dough has been eaten". ))
And the balance would not be visible (without hovering), and the wallet icon in the header will be saved) // corrected*
Now you have to double-click on the header ( mobile version ) to see your favourites
What's the connection between favourites and wallet?
What's the connection between favourites and wallet?
Second sentence:
I think the picture is enough and there is no need for an explanation...