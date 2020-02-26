How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 17
Scale.
Vladon wrote above -- that he "moved the monitor" and "zoomed in" and still can't see the icons well.
He needs to get his eyesight fixed urgently -- otherwise we'll feel sorry for Vladon and he won't even be able to read these posts and will think we're callous and have forgotten about him.
Serious business.
p.s. And you, Artem, on the background of such a problem -- you show how Vladon's name disappears from the monitor. Bummer.
My name seems to disappear there...
It looks like my name is disappearing...
analogy and example -- you can't cheat.
To read the site properly from a distance of half a metre, I set the zoom to 125%.
Sometimes I lean back in my chair and from a distance of 1m I set the zoom to 150 (the forum does not disappear) -175(the forum disappears) %
The end result is: "I came here with a hello ..." [с]
Added a setting
The setting does the same thing as clicking on the asterisks? Why?
Clicking on the asterisks is a handy quick way of hiding the balance for those who want to see it at all.
And the setting should hide it altogether, along with the wallet.
Well, that's the idea, it just doesn't work yet, we need to wait a little while to fix it.
The composter is right -- disabling/enabling the asterisks results in disabling/enabling the option in the settings.
And vice versa. But the wallet remains visible at all times.