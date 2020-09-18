On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 38
Really?
he's never been out of forex :-)
Hedge = reducing risk (and profitability as well) by making trades in related/derivative markets and in dependent instruments. Inside MT4 hedging as such is impossible - all instruments are equal and the market is the same.
You can hedge by buying EURUSD on futures and options. You can hedge by buying/selling bonds or shares or their derivatives. However, GBPUSD and EURGBP cannot be hedged. The thing is similar, but it's a trick
The more versions people create about why I will not be able to close trades in profit, the more amusing it will be when they will be closed in profit soon)
Yeah, they'll be closing very soon.
i posted the maths, it may be too complicated, but it will be like mine
:)
That's it, magic's over, Copperfield's stuck in the Chinese wall.
Likewise, the more you 'shout' that you can't fail to make a profit 100% of the time, the funnier it will be to watch you explain when it doesn't happen ))
you can hedge a buy EURUSD trade in futures and options. You can buy/sell bonds or stocks or their derivatives. But GBPUSD and EURGBP trades cannot. The thing is similar, but it's a cheat.
And nevertheless, if briefly hedge a buy EURUSD deal with deals on GBPUSD and EURGBP with advanced volume balancing, then as a rule (but certainly not in 100% cases) - the result for some time (a couple or three hours) hangs in the range +-5-7% of deposit funds (with some value of leverage) and then all this joy leaves either in profit or in dramatic deficit.
The question is when to close this construction? Maybe at the beginning when we reach this 5% or less? And in general, is it correct to be tied to the collateral funds?
I am still modelling different outcomes...
Or, for example, GBPUSD and EURGBP trades are hedged by USDCHF and EURCHF trades through equivalent EURUSD volume, opening a four? Does it work at all? )))
Dear colleagues and especially TC!
Actually, I have understood the construction of the proposed method and I will say that everything turns out quite interesting.
The TC has evidently lost something in his calculations, or he deliberately misleads people privately... :) Because on Friday night I should have sold the pound and bought the euro in proportions of about 1:7 ... :)
The attached figure contains three charts EURUSD, GBPUSD and transformed calculations, where the signal line is also smoothed by the SMA indicator with lilac line.
If we shift the window, the signal line always moves away from the middle line and then returns. It can go back from the middle or to the other side - this always happens (well, at least I tried it selectively on several symbols and it is the same everywhere).
So I have noticed that if the signal chart turns to the middle and there is the best entrance. You can gain profit within several tens of bars (units and hundreds of bars are rare). If the signal chart suddenly turns from the middle again, the market may share on the reversal.
It seems that TC cannot automate this brainchild in any way. I may have some free time within this week, I will try to fill the automat and share the profit.
Note near the 200 bar both the pound and the euro should have been bought ... :)
P.S. You may trade any pairs, but of the same order - Gold may be traded with JPY*** for example, and it does not matter if there is USD or not. JPY*** cannot be traded with EURUSD... :)
P.S.2 open trades in the TS will close on the profit - I am sure of that in about 95%... :)
If you buy GBP and EUR, it will not be paired trading, because paired trading, you need hedging. And in this case, there will be no hedging. It is just trading two symbols, but not pair trading. You should enter in the same direction on two symbols in paired trading only on instruments with inverse correlation, such as EURUSD and USDCHF.
It is possible! To be honest, we should obtain statistics on similar pATterns. On the history as you see all the "gurus" ... :) Of course we have to choose conditions for position opening, including the "bifurcation" of charts + the same chart, but with the ratio of lots, etc.