On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 76

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

ok

spread = 1/ask - 1/bid

so let's write it down - the spread is negative...

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

so let's write it down - the spread is negative...

haha

right

;)

That would make us a lot of money, for sure.

Well, it's a dream.

I'll pass.

 
b2v:
No one gives eurusd and usdeur:) And different numerator and denominator do not pass.
And the movement has to be 10% to make 1% (square).
The forex is not suitable. Other markets are options markets.

is that okay?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/330536

Две пары AUDGBP - GBPAUD - это нормально?
Две пары AUDGBP - GBPAUD - это нормально?
  • 2020.01.15
  • www.mql5.com
Общее обсуждение: Две пары AUDGBP - GBPAUD - это нормально?
 
Might be worth a look. audgbp hasn't seen it yet. Anyway you need 100 pips movement to take 10. Coms and spreads I think will be cut.
What we need is this (red instrument):
Files:
xxx.png  5 kb
 
Олег avtomat:

It takes five minutes to write an indicator using your formula "EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP

I hesitate to ask, maybe Renat means EURUSD - GBPUSD = EURGBP ?
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
I hesitate to clarify, maybe Renat meant EURUSD - GBPUSD = EURGBP ?

The left-hand side has a negative number, the right-hand side a positive number).

[Deleted]  
Aleksei Stepanenko:
I hesitate to clarify, maybe Renat meant EURUSD - GBPUSD = EURGBP ?

No need to be embarrassed.

Here is his statement verbatim :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

On the unequal probability of price moves up or down

Renat Akhtyamov, 2020.01.21 19:01

No, do not scratch your head.

put the pairs on one chart

EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP

it will be as I said above, regardless of the size of the moves

that is:

EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP

To which I have given an unambiguous estimate :

 

Checked, it is correct: EURUSD / GBPUSD = EURGBP

red line EURUSD / GBPUSD, blue line EURGBP, some discrepancies

[Deleted]  
Aleksei Stepanenko:

I checked, it's correct: EURUSD / GBPUSD = EURGBP

The red line is EURUSD / GBPUSD, the blue line is EURGBP, there is a slight discrepancy

That goes without saying. But that's not what we're talking about.

 
Олег avtomat:

That goes without saying. But that's not what we're talking about.

Yes, there was a mistake there, Renate. Maybe he said something clever, but I didn't get it.


khorosh:

Negative number on the left, positive number on the right.)

Exactly!

1...697071727374757677787980818283...184
New comment