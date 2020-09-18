On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 76
spread = 1/ask - 1/bid
so let's write it down - the spread is negative...
That would make us a lot of money, for sure.
Well, it's a dream.
No one gives eurusd and usdeur:) And different numerator and denominator do not pass.
And the movement has to be 10% to make 1% (square).
The forex is not suitable. Other markets are options markets.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/330536
What we need is this (red instrument):
It takes five minutes to write an indicator using your formula "EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP
I hesitate to clarify, maybe Renat meant EURUSD - GBPUSD = EURGBP ?
The left-hand side has a negative number, the right-hand side a positive number).
No need to be embarrassed.
Here is his statement verbatim :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
On the unequal probability of price moves up or down
Renat Akhtyamov, 2020.01.21 19:01
No, do not scratch your head.
put the pairs on one chart
EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP
it will be as I said above, regardless of the size of the moves
that is:
EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP
To which I have given an unambiguous estimate :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
About Unequal Probability of Price Increase or Decrease
Oleg avtomat, 2020.01.21 20:03
Bullshit
Checked, it is correct: EURUSD / GBPUSD = EURGBP
red line EURUSD / GBPUSD, blue line EURGBP, some discrepancies
I checked, it's correct: EURUSD / GBPUSD = EURGBP
That goes without saying. But that's not what we're talking about.
Yes, there was a mistake there, Renate. Maybe he said something clever, but I didn't get it.
Negative number on the left, positive number on the right.)
Exactly!