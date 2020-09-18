On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 137
The 8 focus seems to make sense. At -600$ it's probably time to close the sucker. It's ok, as 100% successful trades are impossible.
Although, at 1.10, the resistance is strong. As long as the chances are there.
go kick the starter in the forehead for his bullshit formulas...
By the way, it's already been said to him on the 1st page
The stats are still small. When we get to 20, we'll see what happens.
The direction seemed to be right, in the trend, but suddenly a deep correction followed (0.618). Had to average out.
Don't beat the pianist, he's playing his best. Besides, the experiment is not over.
The direction seemed to be right, in the trend, but suddenly a deep correction followed (0.618). Had to average out.
If the trend I thought was a trend turns out to be a correction, I'll be screwed).
let's get out
we're going in the same direction now.
;)
What I thought was the 3rd wave, when there was a previous trade (closed on the plus side at night), turned out to be the 3rd wave in the 1st wave. And now the correction to the first wave passed(the 2nd wave) and the 3rd wave seems to start. It will have to close, at the beginning of the 4th wave. I will not wait for the 5th wave.
Made it this way, this is what's known as "steamy"
Don't even get your hopes up!
Do you want to kill the hope that lives for 10 years? Don't even ask!
Ah ha, that's a good one. It makes me laugh - on a programming forum, 200 pages discussing something mythical, even though it takes 5 minutes to check.
If I saw some kind of know-how in the author's topic, would have long ago coded, but I do not see, and those who see they can not?
s.w. pages of course not yet 200 but while I finish the message is likely to be)
That's the way it is. Elliott waves are perfectly visible on the history, and online it is impossible to understand where is the driving wave, where is the corrective one.