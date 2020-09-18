On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 77
Checked, it is correct: EURUSD / GBPUSD = EURGBP
The red line is EURUSD / GBPUSD, the blue line is EURGBP, there is a slight discrepancy
Not
that's not what I meant,
i.e. the one that Oleg writes in 5 minutes
Looked into the terminal this morning. I was amazed. USDJPY trades closed at TP, 200+ dollars profit. I also looked closer and saw that the TPs were a little bit strange.
I looked closely and saw that the TPs were oddly small. Apparently, at the time of the share I updated the TP and SL for the first two pairs of trades, and set them for the third (share) pair, and instead of 200 pips I set 20 (!!!). Terrible. The trick turned out to be blurred.
Closed trades on EURJPY. Totally 198 dollars profit.
P.S. I set the SL and TP with a semi-automatic script that takes the value of TP and SL from a text file that does not have an extra zero. Shame on me.
However, the trades should have been closed anyway, the current (as of 7am Moscow time) discrepancy was 11 parrots:
Drove to work, sorry the trick got a bit blurry, but it worked nonetheless. I'll show trick 8 in the evening.
I was subtly trying to hint that eurusd may not be eur/usd but eur/usd/usd at least sometimes I think so :-)
Graphically - subtract the straight line at their point of contact from the "hyperbola" and you get a "parabola".
eurusd and usdeur no one gives
There are doubts about the calculation given. It says that the increments are in dollars. And to get them in dollars, you have to multiply by the lot and the point value. Suppose the lot is a single one, so we can omit it, while the pip value is necessary, because it =1 for EURUSD and GBPUSD, while EURGBP is approximately equal to 1.3.
Hello to the members of the thread! It dawned on me today... I always wondered what law is basic in a method proposed by TC ("probability" described in the beginning of the branch is not to be smelled here ...). I am a physicist by training and I need a law that makes everything around me work ... :) Well, not a law, but at least a general understanding. Well, I had the idea that there is a certain law, and I found it! It's the law of conservation of energy!
Now how does it all work:
1) Subtracting one instrument from another we get the relative velocity of one currency against the other - right?
2) Then we multiply these relative velocities by the currencies themselves, but there are already velocities of price changes...
3) So we get velocities squared, which is acceleration.
4) Everybody knows the formula E=m*c2 ??? That is exactly what we have - we get a kind of energy "currency".
5) Then we have a golden ratio to which both currencies should aspire.
6) We know the acceleration of both. The energy should be equal, and consequently we calculate the proportion of mass of each currency - and this is nothing else but the volume of orders.
Something like this ... :)
Regards, RomFil
I'm a physicist by training...
... velocity squared, and that's acceleration.
Still, it seems that there are people here who use something very strong very often.
Yeah I do! Lots and lots of different ones, so as not to get addicted ... :):):)
If I approach the question from a "mathematically theoretical" point of view, I could probably (just don't know it myself yet) prove my point with a few hundred formulas ... But I won't. For me the principle I have described is enough, which by the way with some transformations can be used in practice.
Sincerely, RomFil.
