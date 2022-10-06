SIGNALS : Mismatch number of trades between provider and subscriber.

New comment
 
1. Today i noticed there is 8 trades in my account and upon checking, provider only has 2 trades.
2. All 8 trades doesnt trade at same time.
3. Each time 2 trades open (take a look at the open and close time). Then it closes, then open another 2.
4. Example A & B open and close. Then C & D open and close. Then E & F open and close.
5. All same TP.

Can someone explain what happens? I thought provider and subscriber supposed to be the same?


This is the trades today... 


This is the provider's trade
 
i think maybe different broker when your broker side add 1 zero so TP will be 10 times smaller than signal please check your broker again
 
Quoc Cuong Tran #:
i think maybe different broker when your broker side add 1 zero so TP will be 10 times smaller than signal please check your broker again

Thanks but u dont get what I mean. What i mean is Provider has 2 trades only but my side has 8. Not the lot size issue.

 
nicholaswhj #:

Thanks but u dont get what I mean. What i mean is Provider has 2 trades only but my side has 8. Not the lot size issue.

If your trade is closed (because of TP or SL) but the provider's trade is not closed so the signal system during synchronization recognized that the signal provider is having the trade but you -not (because it was closed), and open this trade once again.
I mean: if you use "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" in the subscription settings so your trades may get stop loss or take profit but the signal provider's trades - not, and trades may be opened once again for you (because the provider is having those trades but those trades were closed for you).
Thus, do not use "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels", and your trades will be closed on the same time with the signal provider's trades.
Some details are on this thread by two posts: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/213912

The other reason may be the following: you are using subscription on MQL5 VPS and on your home Metatrader in the same time ...

Enable realtime subscription for VPS
Enable realtime subscription for VPS
  • 2017.08.19
  • www.mql5.com
Is it necessary to tick "Enable realtime signal subscription" when using a VPS...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

If your trade is closed (because of TP or SL) but the provider's trade is not closed so the signal system during synchronization recognized that the signal provider is having the trade but you -not (because it was closed), and open this trade once again.
I mean: if you use "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" in the subscription settings so your trades may get stop loss or take profit but the signal provider's trades - not, and trades may be opened once again for you (because the provider is having those trades but those trades were closed for you).
Thus, do not use "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels", and your trades will be closed on the same time with the signal provider's trades.
Some details are on this thread by two posts: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/213912

The other reason may be the following: you are using subscription on MQL5 VPS and on your home Metatrader in the same time ...

noted. thanks for the reply.

New comment